Filipino luxury jewelry brand launches partnership program for aspiring entrepreneurs

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino luxury jewelry brand launched a partnership program for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Opening up their flagship store in Olongapo City recently, Jhaena Jewels founder and chief executive officer Haena Sia-Foo now wants to share her success with others.

Sia-Foo recalled starting the business by fulfilling personal shopping requests for friends. Then she conducted live-selling sessions, which now reach up to 50,000 viewers that continue to grow into a loyal community of customers. She believes that through Jhaena Jewels, anyone can achieve their dreams and nurture another brand just like it.

“Whenever I do my live-selling, lots of my viewers – who later turned into buyers and friends – really spent time to support me through sharing the content and grow the business,” she said.

“That interaction inspired me to give back to this community we’ve built and create a reseller and affiliate program to help them achieve their dreams, just as they did with mine.”

As most luxury brands retain their prestige among the privileged, Sia-Foo hopes that this partnership program can help her community not feel forgotten as she always alludes to their constant engagement to her brand’s success.

“We want to help them as much as we can so they can build their legacy and brand,” she said.

The partnership program offers opportunities for individuals to promote and resell Jhaena Jewels online using a unique code under the affiliate marketing model. The business-to-business (B2B) model allows entrepreneurs to source products from the brand and sell them to their network under their brand.

“When you have a business, of course, you might think the first objective is to earn. But for me, it’s always going to be about making people happy and that’s success for me. Do the right thing and everything else will follow,” she said.

The brand has since been featured in different fashion editorials and worn by big-name celebrities like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray who graced the opening of the flagship store alongside other celebrities like Gabby Concepcion, Aubrey Miles, and Bituin Escalante. Olongapo City Mayor, Atty. Rolen Paulino Jr., also attended the event.

