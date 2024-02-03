^

Fashion and Beauty

Heart Evangelista, Lee Min Ho meet at Fendi event in Thailand

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 3, 2024 | 12:02pm
Heart Evangelista, Lee Min Ho meet at Fendi event in Thailand
Heart Evangelista and Lee Min-ho were among the celebrities invited to the Fendi event in Thailand.
ICON Singapore via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The celebrity interactions continue to pile up for socialite-artist Heart Evangelista after meeting Korean actor Lee Min-ho in Thailand.

Heart and Min-ho were both in Thailand for an event hosted by Italian luxury fashion house Fendi. The Korean star is a Fendi ambassador. 

The fashion brand opened a new boutique at Siam Paragon in the Thai capital Bangkok. Some Thai celebrities were present as well, led by Mario Maurer.

The socialite-artist wore a matching turtleneck and wrap skirt from Fendi's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Heart managed to snap a photo with Min-ho, Singaporean celebrities Mae Tan and Desmond Tan, and Thai actress Bella Ranee Campen.

A number of Heart's fans and social media followers exploded with joy upon seeing Heart mingling with Min-ho. Some of them joked they were trembling with jealousy, and one asked the actress what the actor smells like.

During Fendi's Spring/Summer 2024 at the recent Paris Fashion Week, Heart was seated beside Mina of the K-pop girl group Twice.

Also in attendance at the show were other "friends of the house" like Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava, Korean actress Song Hye-kyo and French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos.

Min-ho, meanwhile, will next be seen in the upcoming series "Ask The Stars" and will star in the film "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint" with Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin and Jisoo from Blackpink.

