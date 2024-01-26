^

Korean Wave

Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jisoo lead star-studded cast of web novel film adaptation

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 8:47am
Lee Min-ho (right) will star with Jisoo (upper left) and Ahn Hyo-seop in the upcoming film adaptation of the web novel "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint."
Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Jisoo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop recently joined a star-studded cast during the script-reading of their upcoming film  "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint." 

Apart from them, the film adaptation of the web novel with the same title also stars Blackpink member Jisoo and Chae Soo-bin in a fantasy film about a man who comes to grips with thought that the web novel he reads has started to become real. 

Hyo-seop will play the role of a man who crosses paths with the protagonist of the web novel "Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World," to be played by Min-ho. 

Chae Soo-bin will be playing Hyo-seop's co-worker who will accompany him in his journey as he navigates the world of the web novel that has become his reality. 

Blackpink's Jisoo will play a character that is associated with Min-ho's main character. 

The cast also includes Shin Seung-ho, Nana, Park Ho-san and Choi Young-joon. 

According to reports, the film will be helmed by Kim Byung-woo who will be working with Realies Pictures, the production company behind the popular "Along with The Gods" movie series. 

The cast and crew reportedly started filming last December. 

