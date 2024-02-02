Heart Evangelista dons heart-filled outfits ahead of Valentine's Day birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista graced the cover of a local fashion magazine wearing outfits designed by the likes of Mak Tumang and Michael Leyva.

Mega magazine is marking its 32nd anniversary this year and for its February cover it was apt to tap a fashion icon like Heart to observe the occasion.

Heart is also celebrating her 39th birthday on February 14, and it again seemed appropriate that the outfits she wore for the magainze were inspired by heart shapes.

The main outfit designed by Mak was a red creation where the sleeve areas extending from the chest area bulged out toward her lower back to create a heart shape, complemented with earrings by Arnel Papa.

The creation by Michael had a white flowing skirt and a sheer top that revealed two white heart covering her bust; completing the look were two oversized heart-shaped earrings.

Other looks Heart wore was a bejewelled white heart-shaped jacket — with embroidered hearts — by Neric Beltran, and a red dress by Ivarluski Aceron complemented by large Ken Samudio earrings that had golden hearts dangling at the center.

In an excerpt from the magazine's cover story featuring Heart, the socialite-actress talked about her substantial rise with the fasion industry.

"Going bigger means taking the risk of just being unapologetically yourself," Heart said. "I think in this day and age, perfection is, in a sense, still what's normal on Instagram. The real game changer is just being your authentic self because there's no one like you."

Heart recently graced Paris Fashion Week and last month drew online attention when her former glam team were prevented by authorities from travelling to Dubai.

