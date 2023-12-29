2 SB19, HORI7ON members debut on TC Candler's 100 Most Handsome Faces list

We Play Here via Facebook, Josh Cullen via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 members Josh and Ken and HORI7ON members Reyster and Kyler made their debut on TC Candler's 100 Most Handsome Faces by appearing on this year's list.

Josh figured at No. 71 while his colleague Ken, who also goes by Felip, landed about twice as high at No. 34.

Resyter figured at No. 58 while Kyler became the highest-ranked Filipino for 2023 at No. 27.

No Filipino made the TC Candler's 100 Most Handsome Faces list last year which was topped by British actor Henry Cavill.

However, Henry had to settle this year as the runner-up to "Wonka" and "Dune" star Timothee Chalamet, who was only at No. 3 last year.

Henry and Timothee are both Hall of Fame members having appeared on the list 11 and six times, respectively, as is No. 4 finisher Ni-Ki from ENHYPEN on his fourth-ever appearance.

Completing the Top 5 are Hong Kong boy band group Mirror member Keung To at No. 3 and "Emily in Paris" star Lucien Laviscount at No. 5.

TC Candler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2023 featured five Filipinos — Andrea Brillantes, Belle Mariano, Janine Gutierrez, Liza Soberano, and Ivana Alawi — the former two also debutants. — Video from TC Candler's YouTube channel

