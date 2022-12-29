Henry Cavill 'most handsome face' of 2022

The British star gave the local fans and press an inside look at the world of The Witcher ahead of the Netflix show’s premiere on Dec. 20.

MANILA, Philippines — British actor Henry Cavill has the most handsome face of 2022, according to the annual list released by critics website TC Candler.

The honor serves almost as celebratory respite for Cavill, who departed from his cherished roles of Superman and Geralt of Riva this year, this as he appears on TC Candler's Most Handsome Faces list for a 10th time.

Following Cavill were Stray Kids member Hyunjin at No. 2, actor Timothee Chalamet at No. 3, "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth at No. 4 in also his 10th year on the list, and new entrant Keung To rounding up the Top 5.

Several members of K-pop group BTS again made an appearance on the annual list — V or Taehyung and Jungkook at No. 7 and at No. 11 (coincidentally their 7th time on the list, which will have ARMY exploding), Jimin at No. 35, and Jin at No. 57.

Other familiar names include actor Jason Momoa at No. 9, singer Zayn Malik at No. 10 in his 10th appearance, actor Idris Elba (TC Candler's Most Handsome Face of the 2010s) at No. 11 also in his 10th showing, singer-actor Harry Styles at No. 26, and singer Shawn Mendes at #40.

In announcing the 100 names, TC Candler had a little fun by placing humorous labels beneath each finalist. For example, Momoa was a "soaking wet actor," Malik was a "grizzly bear," and Hemsworth was "best brother" in a likely reference being compared to siblings Liam and Luke.

RELATED: Ivana Alawi, Bella Poarch, Filipina stars return in TC Candler's Most Beautiful Faces 2022 list