Michelle Dee begins trip home, bids farewell to Anntonia Porsild after Philippines-Thailand Top 5 mix-up

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee is now en route back to the Philippines where dozens of fans are expected to give her a warm homecoming.

Michelle flew out from Mexico, where she and several other delegates proceeded following the coronation of Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacis as Miss Universe 2023 for tours and events in the pageant's next host nation.

The trip back to the Philippines meant a series of farewells, and one that touched the hearts of many was Michelle's parting words for Miss Supranational 2019 and Sheynnis' first runner-up Anntonia Porsild from Thailand, who Michelle had bonded with during the course of the competition.

The pair's friendship made such waves on the Internet that social media users fawned over their photos and videos together, even sharing the hashtag #PorDee and #PorDeeUniverse.

Michelle posted on X, formerly Twitter, and her Instagram stories the moment she parted ways with Anntonia using black-and-white photos.

It’s not goodbye, just see you later! ????????????????



(ps: i woke up & won the bet)#pordee pic.twitter.com/UzZ5VJQc4D — MMD (@michellemdee) November 23, 2023

"It’s not goodbye, just see you later!" Michelle wrote on X with emojis for the Philippine and Thai flags, plus a postscript that she won a bet between them.

The night before both women flew out, they had a video call with fashion designer Mark Bumgarner who raved about the Thai beauty queen.

"Had a quick chat with these two stunning ladies last night. Loved every moment. Finally met Anntonia! She's the coolest. Can't wait to meet you in person, dear," said Mark on his own Instagram stories.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization is encouraging fans to attend a "Bayanihan-style salubong" for Michelle when she arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on November 24 shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Michelle finished in the Top 10 of Miss Universe 2023 and is taking home three recognitions: the Spirit of Carnival Award, a Gold winner for the Voice of Change competition, and topping the fan votes which ensured her of at least a semifinals finish.

