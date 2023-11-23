Michelle Dee reacts to Miss Universe El Salvador apology over Top 5 art card

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' bet Michelle Dee reacted on Miss Universe El Salvador apologizing for their mistake after posting a wrong art card of the Miss Universe 2023 Top 5 on Instagram.

In her Instagram broadcast channel, Michelle said that "there should be no room for error but the reality is that we live in an imperfect world."

"My request is not just to be respectful to the delegates but to the supporters that are so passionate about this platform as well," she added.

Michelle then said that everything happens for a reason.

"But again, EVERYTHING happens for a reason and it's just a matter of seeing it as a lesson or a blessing. So always act with love, kindness and respect," she said.

Earlier today, Miss Universe El Salvador apologized for their mistake after posting a wrong art card of the Top 5 on Instagram.

"Our mistake! In the rush to get our posts up during Saturday’s live broadcast, we accidentally mixed up the names of two finalists," Miss Universe El Salvador wrote.

"This was a simple error of moving too fast - we heard the same results live at the same time that you all did, no special access over here! We’re sorry to both finalists," it added.

