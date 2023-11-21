^

'Home sick na ako': Michelle Dee can't wait to go home, reaches 1M Instagram followers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 21, 2023 | 9:36am
Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee wearing a black gown by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner. The gown bore tattoo embellishments inspired by Filipino tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od.
Miss Universe Organization

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee has reached one million followers on Instagram after her Top 10 Miss Universe 2023 finish.

Michelle's series of posts on Instagram about her Miss Universe journey helped her reach the one million mark. 

One of her recent posts is a tribute to Apo Whang Od, the inspiration behind her finals evening gown designed by Mark Bumgarner.

"Never doubt that we Filipinos can always move mountains and make history together - in more ways than one," she captioned the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

"I can’t wait to see you all back home. Home sick na ako," she added. 

Michelle reached 600 thousand followers days before her Miss Universe stint. 

"HAPPY 600k," she captioned the post with #MMDVERSE and #BAYANIHAN hashtags. 

Michelle's Top 10 finish marks the Philippines' return to the semifinals after her predecessor Celeste Cortesi ended the country's 12-year streak of progressing in the initial round.

Dee was one of the Gold winners for the Voice for Change award for her autism advocacy. She also received the Spirit of Carnival Award presented by pageant sponsor Carnival Cruises.

RELATED: Michelle Dee wins Spirit of Carnival Award at Miss Universe 2023, other special awards

