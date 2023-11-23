Miss Universe Philippines explains tattoo patterns on Michelle Dee's evening gown

Michelle Dee pays homage to living legend Apo Whang Od in her evening gown at the final competition of Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization shared more details about the now-iconic black gown that Michelle Dee wore at the recently-concluded 72nd Miss Universe competition in El Salvador.

Michelle initially wore an emerald gown by Mark Bumgarner during the preliminaries, however, she blew spectators away during coronation night with a black dress also by Mark inspired by the legendary "mambabatok" Apo Whang-Od.

In a social media post, MUPH shared information about the tattoo-inspired patterns that Mark and Michelle weaved into the dress.

The first pattern, it explained, was "Day and Night," shaped like an hourglass or a rice mortar on the dress' front, which meant to serve as a spiritual shield and for creation, fertility, and sustenance.

Mark later commented that other "Day and Night" symbols were a diagonal black and white line in the abdominal area and the coiled snake symbol on the shoulder portion.

The snake can be seen as a reference to Michelle's "snake walk" and that by her mother Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, hence, the snakelike nature of her preliminaries evening gown.

A "Snake Skin" pattern also appears on Michelle's arms and torso symbolizing a shield, safety, protection, health, and strength.

The last were the "Fern" tattoos running down Michelle's back, also symbolizing fertility, strength, and health as well as safe passage to the land of the dead.

Michelle is currently with several Miss Universe 2023 delegates in Mexico, which will be hosting next year's Miss Universe.

MUPH even posted photos of Michelle with Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up Anntonia Porsild from Thailand, both wearing pink outfits, amplifying cheers from fans.

Anntonia finished behind Sheynnis Palacios, Nicaragua's first-ever winner, for this year's Miss Universe crown.

