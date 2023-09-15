In photos: Beatrice Luigi Gomez sublime in Mindanao creations at 12th Mindanao Fashion Summit

CAGAYAN DE ORO , Philippines — By the sultry way she sauntered onstage, it’s clear why Beatrice Luigi Gomez placed in the Top 5 at Miss Universe 2021 in Israel.

She smoldered, she seduced, she scintillated.

The Cebuana beauty was the guest model on Day 3, August 25, of the 12th Mindanao Fashion Summit held at the Ayala Malls Centrio in Cagayan de Oro.

She followed in the high-heeled footsteps of her predecessors Catriona Gray, who modeled at the MFS in 2018, and Gazini Ganados, who graced the event in 2019.

Here, the Oro Fashion Designers Guild members described the creations worn exceptionally well by Beatrice Luigi. Even without rehearsing the night before the show, which was directed by Robbie Fortich Pamisa.

Bea wears creations by Ruvil Neri, Mark Christopher Yaranon and Juniel Doring

Mavy De Leon Ladlad: “The Bea gown shows a serpentine silhouette using a metallic semi-stretched fabric in matte gold. The haltered neckline plunges towards the figure that matches the symmetrical cut-out from the side of the under busts towards the upper hips. And a very high slit strategically created to showcase her long tapering legs.”

Marl Christopher Yaranon: “Club Wear Chic: Sleek high-slit off-shoulder sleeves dropped at the back with train in golden rustic electric-pleated stretched fabric with metal bangle accessories by Chris Gomez.”

Gil Macaibay III: “Modern Flair Mindanaoan Evening Gown. Carefully and intricately hand-beaded and fused with embroidered hinabol weave to create a contemporary silhouette. An interpretation for a modern-day Filipina. Powerful, Strong, Elegant!”

Ruvil Neri: “Gothic Queen: See-through cutworks with beaded lace on top.The lower gown is made of a honeycomb silk serpentina, embellished ribbonettes. Crisscross design with tassel beads to attract attention. With added dimension fabric on the side to feel instant glam.”

Juniel Doring: “Classical Opera: The elements of this creation are likened to an opera. The combination of flexible and stiff pleated materials, intricately woven to create the cape, conveys harmony. Black, the presence of all colors, and Gold, symbolizing the divine light, are combined for a perfectly orchestrated elegance. Just as a classical opera combines music, drama, and visual elements to complete an artistic experience, this piece exudes a melodious art.”