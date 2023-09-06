^

The Miss Philippines allows moms, married women to join

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 8:22am
Current The Miss Philippines Pauline Amelinckx
Pauline Amelinckx via Facebook, photo taken by Jonathan Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Philippines announced that they will be opening their doors for mothers and married women to join its inaugural pageant.

In its official Facebook account, The Miss Philippines said that mothers' and married women's dream of becoming beauty queens can be achieved through their pageant. 

"Single, married, or a mother — you are a Queen. And you are welcome to join The Miss Philippines!," the pageant declared.

"You don’t have to give up your dreams of joining a pageant yet because we believe that mothers and married women can be as effective as single women at being influencers and advocates of Philippine Culture and Heritage."

The Miss Philippines also announced there's a screening on September 9, 11 a.m. in Enderun Coworking Estancia in Pasig City. 

The Miss Philippines under the Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced that it will be "not the usual" type of pageant because they will remove the swimsuit competition. 

The Miss Philippines is the new home of the local crowns of Miss Charm and Miss Supranational.
 
'Pageantry reinvented': The Miss Philippines adopts new pageant format, extends application period

