WATCH: Dolly de Leon, Kathryn Bernardo, 'A Very Good Girl' cast slay the runway

Dolly de Leon, Kathryn Bernardo and the rest of 'A Very Good Girl' cast for the movie's grand press conference in ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — To mark Star Cinema’s 30th anniversary, the production studio’s latest offering, “A Very Good Girl,” held a grand media press conference in ABS-CBN yesterday, with the dark romantic comedy’s cast slaying the runway.

Led by the film’s lead stars Dolly de Leon and Kathryn Bernardo, the fashion show presented the movie’s stars and creative minds, including Chie Filomeno, Jake Ejercito, Gillian Vicencio and Kaori Oinuma. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo

WATCH: 'A Very Good Girl' stars slay the runway