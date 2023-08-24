^

Belle Mariano in cover of new fashion ‘bookazine’ with tips from 100+ stars, including Donny Pangilinan

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 8:25am
Belle Mariano in cover of new fashion "bookazine" with tips from 100+ stars, including Donny Pangilinan
From left: Belle Mariano shines in the cover of new fashion magazine book "Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style;" Donny Pangilinan receives his copy of "Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style" following his launch as new endorser of skincare brand QuickFX.
Belle's photo from SHEIN; Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — “He’s Into Her” stars Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, popularly known together as “DonBelle,” are among the over 100 Filipino and Hollywood celebrities that give their exclusive tips or inspirational fashion and style quotes in the new fashion “bookazine” (magazine book) “Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style.”

Belle shines on the cover and cover story of “Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style” through images of her fashion photo shoot courtesy of leading global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN, for which Belle is the first-ever Filipino brand ambassador.

Donny, meanwhile, gives his exclusive tips on how to ace in your OOTDs (outfits of the day) on Instagram and other social media sites.

“Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style” is the second book of Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, published by Sanctum Press Inc. It is the follow-up to PSICOM Publishing Inc. bestseller “Mukhang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Beauty and Makeup” with Kylie Padilla on the cover.

Apart from local and international celebrities, “Pormang Artista” features exclusive pieces of advice, hacks and quotable fashion quotes from celebrity fashion designers, editors, stylists, models, photographers, influencers, and publicists from all over the globe — providing an encompassing retrospective and practical insider secrets from and beyond the glitzy multi-billion fashion industry — making the glossy, full-color, 10-chapter “bookazine” a must-have for anyone who wants to harness the power of fashion for success.

“Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style” is now available in major bookstores nationwide and on Sanctum Press Inc.’s official Shopee store

Every purchase of the book in Shopee comes with free shipping, a paper bookmark, a magnetic bookmark and a poster featuring Belle, as well as a sticker with an inspirational quote from global fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker, from the author’s Manila press coverage, in time for the 25th anniversary of “Sex and the City.”

