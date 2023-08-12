^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel models Filipiniana she reconstructed from old blazer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 4:25pm
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel models Filipiniana she reconstructed from old blazer
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel wearing a Filipiniana reconstructed from a blazer
R'Bonney Gabriel via Instagram (Photos taken by Mikey Sanchez for Vogue Philippines)

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel modelled for Vogue Philippines a Filipiniana top that she reconstructed from an old blazer of hers.

In a post on Instagram, the Filipino-American beauty queen shared video clips of how she made the black Filipiniana top.

"At the time I was making this, I had the intentions of creating new designs in a more environmentally conscious way," R'Bonney wrote in the caption, noting that around 92 million tons of textile waste go into landfills each year. "As a designer, I must continue to provide examples of solutions to this problem."

For the Vogue Philippines shoot, R'Bonney wore the reconstructed Filipiniana over a white tank from New York-based vintage and multi-label streetwear boutique SEE/KNOW paired with ripped jeans designed by Junya Watanabe from Artifact Vintage.

In a piece for the magazine's August issue, the reigning Miss Universe discusses the relevance of sustainable fashion.

"People can make fashion a force for good by recognizing how pollution in the industry affects us all, and taking small steps to make their wardrobe more environmentally friendly," R'Bonney told Vogue Philippines.

The beauty queen also said that in her capacity as Miss Universe she is currently making educational sewing and sustainable fashion videos for everyone's access and education.

R'Bonney, the first Filipino-American to be crowned Miss Universe, has a background in fashion design and is a longtime advocate for sustainable fashion — two of her pinned Instagram posts are videos of her repurposing clothing for new designs.

Miss Universe 2023 will take place this November in El Salvador, with Michelle Dee hoping to become the Philippines' fifth-ever winner.

RELATED: WATCH: Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel flaunts Filipino heritage at Independence Day Parade New York 2023

vuukle comment

FILIPINIANA

MISS UNIVERSE

R'BONNEY GABRIEL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Anne Hepburn': Anne Curtis' emotional meeting with idol Audrey Hepburn's son, Manila exhibit visit
2 days ago

'Anne Hepburn': Anne Curtis' emotional meeting with idol Audrey Hepburn's son, Manila exhibit visit

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis turned emotional upon visiting Audrey Hepburn's Manila exhibit. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe Organization parts ways with Miss USA, Miss Teen USA national president Crystle Stewart
4 days ago

Miss Universe Organization parts ways with Miss USA, Miss Teen USA national president Crystle Stewart

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) announced that it cut ties with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national president...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Cult favorite brands honored at LazBeauty Awards 2023
4 days ago

Cult favorite brands honored at LazBeauty Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Philippine beauty aficionados have spoken which are the best among the brands via their purchases at the beauty site from...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Reachable stars: Celebrity makeup artist reveals stars&rsquo; &lsquo;elevated everyday&rsquo; look
Exclusive
5 days ago

Reachable stars: Celebrity makeup artist reveals stars’ ‘elevated everyday’ look

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
To achieve the “elevated everyday” look no matter what the season is, Go-Ochoa shared some tips:
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe skincare officially launched in the Philippines
5 days ago

Miss Universe skincare officially launched in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Filipino skin expert Olivia Quido goes global as she is now the President and Chief Executive Officer of Miss Universe Skin...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with