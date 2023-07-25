Hi Barbie! Janella Salvador nails Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' character

MANILA, Philippines — Move over Margot Robbie, there's a new Barbie in town painting it pink.

Actress Janella Salvador has become the latest celebrity to join the Barbie craze by holding a photoshoot recreating some of Margot's looks from the new summer blockbuster "Barbie" directed by Greta Gerwig.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Janella shared some of her photos taken by Claude Villahermosa and makeup by Carissa Cielo Medved and Corra Dela Rosa as she went into Barbie-mode.

These include a recreation of Margot's first scenes in the movie as Janella wore a pink-and-white gingham dress and hair ribbon, a necklace with white flowers, and heels as she waves at Barbie Land and floats down to her car.

Another is Janella's own take of Margot's first image as Barbie released last year in a blue and white dress and polka dot headband while driving a car, which Janella joked in her caption "This Barbie can drive (you crazy)," and was also assisted by Jerald Ignacio and Jac Pequeña.

Janella's most recent recreation was her paying homage to the very first Barbie ever released — a black-and-white swimsuit, pony-tailed, black open-toe heels, and styled by white sunglasses.

The backdrop for the latest photoshoot was, like the "Barbie" movie in its opening scenes, a reference to Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Janella recently wrapped up shooting in Hong Kong for the movie "Under Parallel Skies" opposite Thailand's Win Metawin of "2gether: The Series" fame.

There was Filipino representation in "Barbie" with Ana Cruz Kayne as Supreme Court Barbie — who wore a terno in both the film and its premiere — and Miss Universe Philippines 2022 contestant Julia Saubier as Hippie Barbie during the film's intro.

"Barbie" continues to break records at the global and local box office, and is still showing in Philippine cinemas.

