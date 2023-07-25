^

Fashion and Beauty

Hi Barbie! Janella Salvador nails Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' character

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 5:13pm
Hi Barbie! Janella Salvador nails Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' character
Janella Salvador recreating Margot Robbie's looks from "Barbie"
Janella Salvador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Move over Margot Robbie, there's a new Barbie in town painting it pink.

Actress Janella Salvador has become the latest celebrity to join the Barbie craze by holding a photoshoot recreating some of Margot's looks from the new summer blockbuster "Barbie" directed by Greta Gerwig.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Janella shared some of her photos taken by Claude Villahermosa and makeup by Carissa Cielo Medved and Corra Dela Rosa as she went into Barbie-mode.

These include a recreation of Margot's first scenes in the movie as Janella wore a pink-and-white gingham dress and hair ribbon, a necklace with white flowers, and heels as she waves at Barbie Land and floats down to her car.

Another is Janella's own take of Margot's first image as Barbie released last year in a blue and white dress and polka dot headband while driving a car, which Janella joked in her caption "This Barbie can drive (you crazy)," and was also assisted by Jerald Ignacio and Jac Pequeña.

Janella's most recent recreation was her paying homage to the very first Barbie ever released — a black-and-white swimsuit, pony-tailed, black open-toe heels, and styled by white sunglasses.

The backdrop for the latest photoshoot was, like the "Barbie" movie in its opening scenes, a reference to Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Janella recently wrapped up shooting in Hong Kong for the movie "Under Parallel Skies" opposite Thailand's Win Metawin of "2gether: The Series" fame.

There was Filipino representation in "Barbie" with Ana Cruz Kayne as Supreme Court Barbie — who wore a terno in both the film and its premiere — and Miss Universe Philippines 2022 contestant Julia Saubier as Hippie Barbie during the film's intro.

"Barbie" continues to break records at the global and local box office, and is still showing in Philippine cinemas.

RELATED: Janella Salvador, Thailand's Win Metawin star in 'Under Parallel Skies'

vuukle comment

BARBIE

JANELLA SALVADOR

MARGOT ROBBIE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Miss International 2023 reveals pageant format
3 days ago

Miss International 2023 reveals pageant format

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
This year's Miss International winner will be evaluated based on their attitude, punctuality, beauty of face, body proportion,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Kylie Verzosa, Sam Concepcion hailed best-dressed Barbie, Ken at &lsquo;Barbie&rsquo; movie premiere
5 days ago

Kylie Verzosa, Sam Concepcion hailed best-dressed Barbie, Ken at ‘Barbie’ movie premiere

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
After making headlines and turning heads at the red carpet of 76th Cannes Film Festival’s opening night, actress Kylie...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Melissa, Marc Jacobs drop &lsquo;genderless&rsquo; collaboration collection partly made of sugarcane
5 days ago

Melissa, Marc Jacobs drop ‘genderless’ collaboration collection partly made of sugarcane

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Melissa and Marc Jacobs dropped its collaboration collection in the Philippines yesterday.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Strengthen your immunity this rainy season with Watsons
Sponsored
5 days ago

Strengthen your immunity this rainy season with Watsons

5 days ago
For the rainy season, Watsons is offering special deals of up to 30% off your favorite vitamins and supplements.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Supranational 2023 runner-up Pauline Amelinckx dazzles in red Terno
10 days ago

Miss Supranational 2023 runner-up Pauline Amelinckx dazzles in red Terno

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
The Filipiniana-Belgian beauty queen looked every inch the Filipino queen in an Ehrran Montoya Filipinana. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with