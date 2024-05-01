Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates to receive cash gift from Sultan Kudarat

MANILA, Philippines — This year's Miss Universe Philippines candidates are said to receive a "thank you" cash gift after their last event competition held in Sultan Kudarat.

In a video that circulated online, some of the candidates were surprised and later squealed when they were informed by Sultan Kudarat Gov. Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu that they intend to give the candidates a cash gift.

"I hope na pag-alis niyo dito, dala-dala niyo 'yung iba't ibang token and memories mula sa aming lalawigan, and from me, Congresswoman Bai Rihan Sakaluran and my family.

"Maliit lamang po, nais lang namin makapagbigay ng isa pang thank-you gift.

"Nag-decide po kami na bawat isang kandidata... bibigyan ng, mula sa amin ng... maliit lang (amount of money)," the governor said.

Some online users asked and debated the exact amount the politician mentioned. Some shared they heard P15,000, while some said P50,000.

Some pageant pages and a Facebook post from a radio station in Tacurong City reported that the amount was P50,000.

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 recently held its National Costume competition in the Mindanao province.

All 53 candidates proudly wore the intricately designed costumes inspired by the Philippines' flora and fauna, which is this year's theme, as they strutted the stage.

Alexie Brooks (Iloilo), Janet Hammond (Southern California) and Tamara Ocier (Tacloban) were proclaimed the Top 3 winners of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 National Costume competition.

