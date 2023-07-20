^

Janella Salvador, Thailand's Win Metawin star in 'Under Parallel Skies'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 5:03pm
Janella Salvador and Win Metawin on the set of their upcoming romantic-comedy movie "Under Parallel Skies."
MANILA, Philippines — Janella Salvador and Thai actor Win Metawin of "2gether: The Series" fame will star together in the upcoming romantic-comedy movie "Under Parallel Skies."

The film is set and was shot in Hong Kong with the backing of the Hong Kong Tourism Board through filming location advice such as Kowloon City, Peng Chau and Tai O Outlying Islands, as well as cultural references to be inserted in the storyline.

"Kita Kita" and "Walang KaParis" filmmaker Sigrid Andrea Bernardo directs with 28 Squared Studios and Two Infinity Entertainment producing. Sigrid's frequent collaborator, Boy Yniguez, joins the director to handle the film's cinematography.

"We are very, very excited to share this with you very soon," Janella said in a teaser announcement video with Win where they also said "wait for it" and "coming soon" in Filipino and Thai, respectively.

Photo stills for "Under Parallel Skies" features Janella in a hallway and Win sitting by a bar, while a behind-the-scene photo shows the two actors conversing in the middle of a Hong Kong market.

Janella is coming off the success of "Mars Ravelo's Darna," wherein she portrayed Valentina opposite Jane de Leon's titular character.

Win, whose full name is Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, was last seen in the Thai Prime Video show "Enigma" and is also set to star in the romantic-drama series "Beauty Newbie."

