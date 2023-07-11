^

Entertainment

Janella Salvador shares cryptic post after not included in Star Magic catalog cover

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 9:50am
Janella Salvador shares cryptic post after not included in Star Magic catalog cover
Janella Salvador on motherhood: ‘It’s the best thing, experience of my life so far.’
ABS-CBN, Janella’s Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador wrote a cryptic post after she was not included in the cover of Star Magic 30 catalog. 

"Ah k. Noted," Janella wrote on Twitter with a star and a magic wand emoji. 

Her fans believed that her tweet is related to the launching of Star Magic catalog, which features Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia, Jane De Leon, Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, Angelica Panganiban, Zanjoe Marudo, Arjo Atayde, Enchong Dee and Shaina Magdayao on the cover. 

Janella's fans were quick to support her after her tweet, launching the hashtag “#JanellaDeservesBetter.”

“Definitely one of the most loyal SM (Star Magic) artists that we have, yet they still can’t give what she deserves that most???? Stayed for a decade just to be disrespected like this. What wrong with you, Star Magic?” a Twitter user commented. 

“You deserved so much better @superjanella. Am a big fan of yours and I saw the best of you of how strong person you are. You are so very dedicated in every work you do and you have a beautiful heart that’s why many people love you this much,” another commented. 

RELATED: 'Entering her ginger era': Janella Salvador sports new hairstyle

JANELLA SALVADOR

STAR MAGIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alden Richards misses Dabarkads, sad for TVJ departure from 'Eat Bulaga'

Alden Richards misses Dabarkads, sad for TVJ departure from 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards admitted that he's sad for the sudden transfer of the "legit" Dabarkads to TV5. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Isko, Paolo sign long-term contracts with TAPE; other EB hosts to follow suit

Isko, Paolo sign long-term contracts with TAPE; other EB hosts to follow suit

By Patricia Dela Roca | 1 day ago
Is the revamped Eat Bulaga coming to an end on July 29?
Entertainment
fbtw
Legit Dabarkads remain humble amid E.A.T. noontime ratings lead

Legit Dabarkads remain humble amid E.A.T. noontime ratings lead

By MJ Marfori | 3 days ago
Finally, the excitement is starting to settle in as the first week of the noontime shows comes to a close.
Entertainment
fbtw
Rob Gomez honors his former actress-mom in showbiz career

Rob Gomez honors his former actress-mom in showbiz career

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Rob Gomez is one of the two dashing and dependable leading men of Herlene Budol in Magandang Dilag. The other is Benjamin...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Honest ako sa panahon ko': Ricky Lee on writing then and now
Exclusive

'Honest ako sa panahon ko': Ricky Lee on writing then and now

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 hours ago
Lee worked on having "Moral" screened at his hometown in Daet, Camarines Norte, with two of his other notable screenplays,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GMA, Lhar Santiago pay tribute to ABS-CBN reporter Mario Dumaual

GMA, Lhar Santiago pay tribute to ABS-CBN reporter Mario Dumaual

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapuso showbiz reporter Lhar Santiago paid tribute to his Kapamilya counterpart Mario Dumaual. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Once Upon A Time': Kris Aquino breaks up with Mark Leviste

'Once Upon A Time': Kris Aquino breaks up with Mark Leviste

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
TV host Kris Aquino revealed that she and Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste have broken up. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Cinemalaya 19 marks &lsquo;many firsts&rsquo;

Cinemalaya 19 marks ‘many firsts’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
This year’s Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival is marking many “firsts” in its 19 years...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy &lsquo;Swifties&rsquo; flock to Taylor Sheesh show

Pinoy ‘Swifties’ flock to Taylor Sheesh show

11 hours ago
Thousands of diehard Taylor Swift fans erupted in screams last Friday as a Philippine drag queen impersonating the American...
Entertainment
fbtw
AI can't replace Mickey Mouse, says voice of Disney mascot

AI can't replace Mickey Mouse, says voice of Disney mascot

By Agence France-Presse | 17 hours ago
As part of Disney's upcoming 100th anniversary celebration, AFP spoke with animators, archivists and Mickey voice...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with