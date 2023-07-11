Janella Salvador shares cryptic post after not included in Star Magic catalog cover

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador wrote a cryptic post after she was not included in the cover of Star Magic 30 catalog.

"Ah k. Noted," Janella wrote on Twitter with a star and a magic wand emoji.

Her fans believed that her tweet is related to the launching of Star Magic catalog, which features Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia, Jane De Leon, Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, Angelica Panganiban, Zanjoe Marudo, Arjo Atayde, Enchong Dee and Shaina Magdayao on the cover.

Janella's fans were quick to support her after her tweet, launching the hashtag “#JanellaDeservesBetter.”

Ah k. Noted. ???????? — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) July 8, 2023

“Definitely one of the most loyal SM (Star Magic) artists that we have, yet they still can’t give what she deserves that most???? Stayed for a decade just to be disrespected like this. What wrong with you, Star Magic?” a Twitter user commented.

“You deserved so much better @superjanella. Am a big fan of yours and I saw the best of you of how strong person you are. You are so very dedicated in every work you do and you have a beautiful heart that’s why many people love you this much,” another commented.

