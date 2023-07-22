^

Miss International 2023 reveals pageant format

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 12:31pm
Miss International 2023 reveals pageant format
Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg at a press conference on May 26, 2023, at Novotel in Quezon City.
Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — In a social media post earlier this month, Miss International spokesperson Stephen Diaz wrote that visa invitations for Miss International 2023 delegates are now being sent one by one.

"This is it! Three months before arrival," he wrote. 

The eliminations will follow this format: from more than 80 aspirants, the field will be narrowed down to the Final 15. From this number will emerge the Top 7.  Semifinalists will do the athletic wear or swimsuit while the Top 7 will do the speech round and final look in their evening gowns.

This year's Miss International winner, according to the organization in a social media post, will be evaluated based on their attitude, punctuality, beauty of face, body proportion, intelligence and social contributions. Preliminary judging will strictly be for body proportions and skin quality. Skin color is irrelevant.

While past winners have mostly been women of fair complexion, perhaps the organization is now ready to embrace the idea of having a winner of color. This bodes well for countries who have been lobbying for their dark-skinned national winners to receive the International crown.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo will be representing the Philippines in the Tokyo finals this year, while recently-crowned national winner Angelica Lopez will compete in next year's edition.

This early, four countries have shown interest in hosting the 2024 edition of Miss International. When one of them gets the nod from the organization, the pageant will take place outside of Japan next year. Should that push through, it would create a new chapter in the pageant's history.

The 2023 Miss International coronation night will unfold at the Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Shibuya, Tokyo, on October 26. Reigning queen Jasmin Selberg of Germany will crown her successor at the culmination of the pageant rites. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Angelica Lopez: From Miss Universe Philippines top 10 finalist to Binibining Pilipinas International 2023

