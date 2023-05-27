'Pageants gave me hope': Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg to grace Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg talked about how she overcame bullying and revealed the traits that she loves about Filipinos.

Selberg is in Manila to grace the 2023 Binibining Pilipinas coronation night slated for Sunday night, May 28. She will be crowning the new Binibining Pilipinas International together with outgoing queen Nicole Borromeo of Cebu. Despite relinquishing her crown, Borromeo is scheduled to represent the country in the forthcoming Miss International in October.

"Thank you for welcoming me with a typhoon! It's so memorable and something I won't ever forget!" blurted the German beauty queen during a media reception held recently at the Novotel Manila.

"Since November 2020, when I started my pageant journey, I always wanted too see a Binibining Pilipinas pageant live as my trainers in Berlin were Filipinos. The Filipino enthusiasm, passion and unconditional love to their loved ones are some of the traits I love about you guys.

"To my successor, who I'll crown in October, enjoy your reign, make new friends and travel as much as you can. Learn from your surroundings. Think of what others would do if they were in your shoes. To pageant entrants, if you don't get it on your first try, try some more. Like me, I competed with Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and learned from her the value of consistency," shared the statuesque queen who looked elegant in a mocha-toned terno designed by Manny Halasan.

The beauty queen also revealed that she likes traveling and eating good food.

"Good food makes me happy so I eat a lot since I easily get sick. Plus, I maintain the 'glass half-full' outlook all the time. Asia is so close to my heart and visiting Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and now, the Philippines make me feel so appreciated.

Bullying and women empowerment

Selberg also opened up about the challenges she faced while growing up and after she was crowned Miss International last year.

"I was bullied in school so I know how it is to be in a bad place. As a teenager, I was bullied with peers who I considered my friends. After winning the crown, they apologized for how they treated me before. I was also a victim of cyber bullying after I was crowned. I started loving myself because pageants gave me hope.

"To all the girls who are experiencing cyber bullying, or bullying in general, please never give up hope because I have been in your place before and I've been bullied in school. Once I left school and got into a new environment, I found so many people who showed love to me; who showed kindness and that is something that you will encounter as well, so never give up. Please don't lose hope and look for the beauty in every thing that you'll encounter. In this way, you'll also find that spark of hope in everything that you see," she advised.

Selberg also underscored the importance of women supporting each other, especially in competitions like a beauty pageant.

"When womenhood support one another, we empower one another and the less drama there will be. I was actually surprised for winning the title because, for 33 years, Germany was not placing in any of the international pageants. Everything started sinking in only when the media tours began. For me, a Miss International is someone who is kind, approachable and maintains important relations. She's one who tries other cultures and is kinda like a diplomat but without the politics," said Selberg to Philstar.com.

Selberg is the third Miss International winner from Germany, following the victories of Ingrid Finger in 1965 and Iris Klein in 1989. Aside from the Miss International crown, Germany won three other international titles in 1965 with Miss Universe Marlene Schmidt, as well as Miss World winners Petra Schurmann (1956) and Gabriella Brum (1979). The Queens of Germany organization now holds the national pageants for the Miss Globe, Miss Aura International, Miss Supranational, and Reina Hispanoamericana titles.

The 59th Binibining Pilipinas coronation night will unfold on May 28, 8 p.m, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned!

