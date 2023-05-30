Angelica Lopez: From Miss Universe Philippines top 10 finalist to Binibining Pilipinas International 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Angelica Lopez's victory was another Cinderella story. It was close to midnight when she was crowned as Binibining Pilipinas International 2023.

When the clock struck 12, it was her natal anniversary. So winning the pageant's top crown was sort of a "gift waiting in the wings" - a fulfilment of an aspiration many years in the making.

Hers is another rags-to-riches story. Just like another dusky Palaweña, Janicel Lubina, who won the same title in 2015, Angelica is now revved up for her Miss International journey. Both ladies have broken the stereotype of just having fair-skinned women win the national search for the Tokyo-based pageant.

"I've been joining pageantry since I was 14 years old. It feels like people see beauty queens as perfect and are living a good life. But beauty queens are far different from that because there are many challenges in joining a pageant. You have to be prepared physically, mentally, spiritually, and, most of all, financially. That's very true based on my experience. However, with the support of people who fully believe in us, we are able to overcome the challenges and fulfill our dreams to become beauty queens," Angelica told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview days before the coronation night.

Prior to her Binibining Pilipinas stint, Angelica made an impressive performance at last year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant where she landed on the Top 10, including an impressive finish in the hotly-contested runway challenge.

"I have experienced receiving many criticisms from other people. But I understand. As humans, we have our own opinions. Psychologically-speaking, it is in our nature to have opinions because we are visionary creatures. So people comment on what they see around them. But in joining a beauty pageant, we just need to filter comments we read online, because these may consume our energy. As a beauty queen, other people see us as a role model," she continued.

Fans and supporters hope that Angelica won't be over-prepared when her turn comes to represent the country at the Miss International 2024 pageant. Who knows, if she plays her cards right, that she may pull off another Cinderella moment in Tokyo or wherever the venue of the international finals may be.

She dedicates her recent victory to her mother who always encouraged her to continue her pageant journey, despite the odds.

