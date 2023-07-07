Miss Supranational 2023 semifinalist Pauline Amelinckx calls on Philippines to vote for top 12 spot

MANILA, Philippines — With a week remaining to coronation night, Miss Supranational delegates are fully revved up for the final battle ahead.

Despite her sure spot in the semifinal round, for winning the YouTube Influencer challenge, Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx called on Filipino fans to vote for her in the Supra Fan Vote challenge to secure a Top 12 placement.

To vote for Pauline, simply download the Miss Supranational app. Click 'Vote' and find the Supra Vote challenge. Choose Philippines by clicking the "crown" icon.

Organizers of the pageant call the Supra delegates' time in Poland as an experience: "As an organization, we believe that this is more than a beauty pageant or a competition. Spending time together is an EXPERIENCE that should be enjoyed by getting to know your fellow candidates, learning about their cultures, and how we are more similar than different."

The roster of official delegates decreased by one with the withdrawal of Miss Supranational Albania 2023 Klara Musabelliu. The 24-year-old aspirant from Tirana had to return home for personal/familial reasons. She was sent off with cheers from her co-candidates.

The 14th Miss Supranational coronation rites will unfold on July 14 (July 15, Manila time) at the Strzelecki Park, Nowy Sacz in Poland's Malopolska region. Stay tuned!

