^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Supranational 2023 semifinalist Pauline Amelinckx calls on Philippines to vote for top 12 spot

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 7, 2023 | 10:38am
Miss Supranational 2023 semifinalist Pauline Amelinckx calls on Philippines to vote for top 12 spot
Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx
Pauline Amelinckx via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — With a week remaining to coronation night, Miss Supranational delegates are fully revved up for the final battle ahead.

Despite her sure spot in the semifinal round, for winning the YouTube Influencer challenge, Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx called on Filipino fans to vote for her in the Supra Fan Vote challenge to secure a Top 12 placement.

To vote for Pauline, simply download the Miss Supranational app. Click 'Vote' and find the Supra Vote challenge. Choose Philippines by clicking the "crown" icon.

Organizers of the pageant call the Supra delegates' time in Poland as an experience: "As an organization, we believe that this is more than a beauty pageant or a competition. Spending time together is an EXPERIENCE that should be enjoyed by getting to know your fellow candidates, learning about their cultures, and how we are more similar than different."

The roster of official delegates decreased by one with the withdrawal of Miss Supranational Albania 2023 Klara Musabelliu. The 24-year-old aspirant from Tirana had to return home for personal/familial reasons. She was sent off with cheers from her co-candidates.

The 14th Miss Supranational coronation rites will unfold on July 14 (July 15, Manila time) at the Strzelecki Park, Nowy Sacz in Poland's Malopolska region. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Philippines' Pauline Amelinckx wins at Miss Supranational 2023 challenges

PAULINE AMELINCKX
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Elisse Joson finishes eyebrow microblading course
Exclusive
2 days ago

Elisse Joson finishes eyebrow microblading course

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After a few months of training, Kapamilya actress Elisse Joson performed her first-ever eyebrow microblading. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Forever 21 collaborates with Barbie, recreates Barbie World in SM Megamall
3 days ago

Forever 21 collaborates with Barbie, recreates Barbie World in SM Megamall

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
From a mini gym with pink equipment, to a makeup room, a dance room and a part of a train going to Malibu, the Fashion Hall...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines' official makeup artist shares success story
Exclusive
3 days ago

WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines' official makeup artist shares success story

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
“Basta maarte lang ako,” Soriano told Philstar.com when asked how she got into makeup, followed up with &ldq...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Japanese fashion labels FRAY I.D. and SNIDEL officially launch in Manila
Sponsored
3 days ago

Japanese fashion labels FRAY I.D. and SNIDEL officially launch in Manila

3 days ago
It’s been happening slowly but surely: Japanophilia in the Philippines is on the rise. Part of that narrative is Japanese...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson fulfills promise to late mother
4 days ago

Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson fulfills promise to late mother

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson shared how she fulfilled her promise to her late mother when...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Paolo Ballesteros leads all-queer fashion show
6 days ago

WATCH: Paolo Ballesteros leads all-queer fashion show

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Paolo Ballesteros led an all-queer underwear fashion show presented by Avon.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with