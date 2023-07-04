^

Forever 21 collaborates with Barbie, recreates Barbie World in SM Megamall

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 11:54am
Models in Forever 21 x Barbie collection
SM Supermalls/Released

MANILA, Philippines — From a mini gym with pink equipment, to a makeup room, a dance room and a part of a train going to Malibu, the Fashion Hall Atrium of SM Megamall was transformed into a giant Barbie closet and play area at the recent fashion show launching Forever 21’s limited-edition Barbie collaboration collection.

In time for the upcoming showing of “Barbie The Movie,” the first live-action flick about the iconic doll, the Los Angeles-based Forever 21 or F21 partnered with Barbie’s parent company Mattel to bring to the Philippines its new and exclusive capsule collection, now available in F21’s stores in SM Megamall, SM Makati, SM North Edsa, SM Mall 0f Asia, SM Clark and SM Lanang Premier.

Like in the movie, the fashion show was headlined by models from diverse races. The collection comes in different lines:

  • Sporty: logo tees, sweatshirts and cropped tops, among others.
  • Denim: embellished denim pieces and bold and bright statement dresses you can dress up or down with just a change in shoes and accessories.
  • Pajamas: expanded sleep apparel for pajama parties, featuring lace-trim pajama cami, rhinestones cami, white fleece drawstring shorts and more.
  • Lingerie and swimwear: One-piece swimsuits, bikinis, and cover-ups inspired by Malibu Barbie.

Co-designed by Forever 21 and Mattel, the Barbie collection also features expanded footwear and fashion bags.

Women’s apparel sizes range from XS-XL, plus 0X-3X, while kids’ sizes are from 5 or 6 to 13 or 14 years old.

