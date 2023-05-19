'Lucky charm': Michelle Dee explains black gown at Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation

MANILA, Philippines — On their first day as crowned queens, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee, Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx and Miss Charm Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez visited the factory of Smilee Apparel, a major sponsor of their pageant.

Though still feeling overwhelmed by their victories, the three queens unhesitatingly answered questions from a select group of lifestyle media, ably moderated by Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup Lee (Miss Universe 2011 3rd Runner-up) and her husband, Lloyd.

In a remarkable feat, Michelle won the Best in Evening Gown award back-to-back. In 2022, where she finished as Miss Universe Philippines Tourism, she wore a Francis Libiran number. For her coronation on May 13, she was clad in a Mark Bumgarner couture creation.

Michelle couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared how her collaboration with her fashion designer came to be.

“[I will wear] most likely Mark Bumgarner again. He has proven to be my lucky charm this year and I want to continue that up until El Salvador. When we were conceptualizing the gown, I gave him full creative freedom. I just told him that I do hope I could wear black.

“Black has always been my color. All the girls know that. Black is me. But also because of what I believe it represents. Black is the inclusion of all colors. For me it’s the most inclusive color in the color spectrum.

“Yes, Mark is an amazing creative. He’s so good at what he does. I couldn’t ask for more. And, also to be the first beauty queen to win in a black gown is very iconic for me as well. Thank you, Mark!”

An equally ecstatic Bumgarner shared his thoughts on his Instagram: “Michelle Dee @michelledee BEST IN EVENING GOWN for tonight’s Miss Universe Philippines in custom @markbumgarner. My vision: no sparkle (except for the strap), sexy minimalist, elegant and effortless. I wanted Michelle to shine, and not the dress. It was a risk, in the sea of blings! A simple black evening gown prevailed!

“Just a bit of trivia: this dress was originally for the preliminary competition but we switched it last minute.”

At the preliminaries, Michelle wore a crystallized evening gown made with thousands of beads and crystals. The piece was Michelle’s personal color of choice as it represents her personal style.

Bumgarner added a personal message to his muse: “I promised myself I would never participate in any pageants ever again but you came up to me one night and did not take no for an answer. I told you I would only do it if you let me stick to my aesthetic as a designer. You gave me full reign in creating your wardrobe and so I thank you for that. And you winning Best in Evening Gown tonight was just the icing on the cake: you won the crown! Thank you! And congratulations!!!!!! Michelle Marquez Dee our Miss Universe Philippines 2023!!!!”

The sought-after international designer wrote: “When @michelledee walked out during the evening gown competition, I knew it was going to be her night. She was glowing, classy, elegant. An epitome of a Bumgarner woman. In a sea of beads and crystals, she came out in my simple black dress with cutout, a beautiful drape, high slit, and silver strap as accent. An evening gown with restraint.

“It was so simple that Michelle was able to shine, and not the dress outshining her. During one of our meetings, I told her I wanted her gown to be more of a red carpet look, and not pageant look. Pageant gowns are not my forte, but I believe I have good taste? Anyway, there she was last night winning BEST IN EVENING GOWN, and eventually winning the crown MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2023 after 2 rounds of gruelling Q and A. We took a risk and it paid off.”

“I was in the audience last night. I was her designer, friend but also a fan. Thank you @michelledee for trusting me and believing in my vision. CONGRATULATIONS, LOVE! Para sa atin ito Pilipinas!

On a post a few days after her triumph, Michelle echoed the sentiments of her creative collaborator.

“Mark said it best: An evening gown with restraint.

“In pageantry, every queen's goal is to stand out and wow the crowd. One of the best ways to do that is to wear a gown that looks and feels like the "winning look" for the night, full of anything that would add shimmer, shine and extravagance.

“Mark and I had a different vision. We didn't want to go the typical 'pageant patty' route. We wanted an iconic masterpiece that would bring out my best assets and to stay true to who I am: daring, elegant, fierce - and of course in my color, BLACK.

“To me, this gown symbolizes that in this life, its not about always being what everyone expects you to be. It's about having restraint and choosing to stay true to yourself even if it's so much easier to just follow what everyone wants you to be. That in being yourself, you will find people who will believe and see the potential within you. In choosing to be yourself, you will find enough strength and power to achieve anything you set your mind to.

“Thank you @markbumgarner for going on this journey with me! You had full reign from its sketch all the way to the MUPH stage and we couldn’t ask for a better outcome.”