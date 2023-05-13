Miss Universe Philippines 2023 faces 'technical issues'

The Top 18 candidates during the evening gown competition of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 on May 12, 2023, held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — After announcing the Top 10, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 host Xian Lim announced that the organization decided to bring back the Top 18 candidates to participate in the evening gown portion because of "technical difficulties."

Held at the Mall of Asia Arena tonight, host Xian Lim surprised the audience minutes after the announcement of Top 10.

"Due to technical issues, we resulted to manual tallying, which means our Top 18 candidates will go through evening gown and compete for the Top 5," he said.

"I think it's time to scream out your bets. Who do you think it is?" he added.

Xian earlier announced that Makati City's Michelle Marquez Dee, Bohol's Pauline Amelinckx, Davao Oriental's Klyza Ferrando Castro, Baguio's Krishnah Marie Gravidez, Zambales' Christine Opiaza, Bacolod's Jan Marie Bordon, Agusan del Norte's Jannarie Zarzoso, Sorsogon' Rein Hillary Carrascal, Eastern Samar's Airissh Ramos and Cavite's Samantha Panlilio were the Top 10.

RELATED: Internet users react to Alden Richards' 'Steve Harvey' moment at Miss Universe Philippines 2023

