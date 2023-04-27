'Dumpling bag' named summer's hottest itemÂ 

'Dumpling bag' named summer's hottest item

MANILA, Philippines — It's not hard to miss that small crossbody bag that many are carrying these days. It's noticeably chic yet utilitarian.

It comes in different colors, such as black, green, pink and off-white. It can be a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag that comes with a water-repellent finish. But the ultimate deal are its inside pockets and its price that retails at P790.

Officially, it's called Round Mini Shoulder Bag, but for many fans of Japanese retail company Uniqlo, this season's most popular bag is simply referred to as the "Dumpling Bag." It's understandably called as such because of its uncanny resemblance to the crescent shaped dumpling.

It may look small, but it can carry smartphones, wallets, keys, alcohol, wipes, blush-on, lipsticks, small envelops, sunglasses and even a three-fold umbrella! It does not look like it, but basically all you need in a day can be carried by such as small bag. Its adjustable strap can convert the bag into a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag, depending on how you want to carry it around, making it a two-in-one stylish bag.

With all these plus points, it's no wonder that the Dumpling Bag tops the Hottest Product for the first quarter by the Lyst Index.

"Uniqlo’s shoulder bag is the hottest product of the quarter. Retailing at under $20, it’s the cheapest product to ever be featured in The Lyst Index. After going viral on TikTok and generating over 59 million views on the platform, it sold out multiple times across multiple colorways," said Lyst, a fashion technology company and shopping app.

The Lyst Index comes out every quarter that ranks the hottest and most popular brands and products. Its formula looks into more than 8 million items by volume of social media mentions alongside searches, page views, interactions and sales in the app. It also group colors for styles and notes the global demand per volume of available stock.

Also among the hottest items are the Diesel Denim Maxi Skirt, Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings and the Adidas Gazelle Sneakers.

Travel essentials

Sustainable summer buddies

Photo release Istad resealable bags, Vagsjon towels

Ikea has become a popular destination for Filipinos looking for practical and sustainable home solutions at accessible price points. The brand brings forward fresh designs for the summer, with functional and practical home solutions to help you go far this summer.

It’s time to experience the great outdoors once again, and the brand brings forward its line of products that are perfect companions for summertime activities whether you are on the road or at home–from food storage solutions, textiles, outdoor furniture, decorations, and more.

Istad resealable bags (starts at P150/60 pieces) keep your healthy road trip snacks such as sandwiches and trail mix fresh and mess-free. They help protect the environment too, because they are made with renewable materials and are reusable, minimizing plastic waste in the environment.

Those who are heading for trips to the beaches and water activities to cool off can pack the soft and fluffy Vagsjon towels (P450) that are made with 100% sustainably-sourced cotton. What’s more, they are durable and feel even more comfortable with every wash.

The clear skies of summer also make the perfect backdrop for a backyard barbecue. The Tarno outdoor table and two chairs (P4,890) are easy to set up and fold for convenient and space-saving storage. It is a practical addition to your home as it is made with sustainably-sourced acacia wood combined with easy-care powder coated steel for longevity as it ages beautifully.

As summer is also about more activities for the kids, the brand also offers the Mala series, which are eco-friendly, non-toxic and child-safe art materials along with an easel where kids can draw and paint to their heart’s content. From portable drawing cases (P790) to whiteboard pens (P150/4 pieces), the series has everything your child needs when creativity kicks in.

Apart from offering practical home solutions, the brand is also sharing the message of how important it is to care for the planet. As Filipinos head out after staying home in the past few years, it is also time to think about their impact on nature. The Ikea Life at Home Report data shows that 80% of the Filipinos polled are concerned about climate change. This is significantly higher than the 56% global average. This is why the brand is highlighting its series of products that are designed to help Filipinos enjoy a more sustainable summer, whether they are spending it at home or exploring the outdoors.

“At Ikea, we want to help ensure that sustainability is accessible and affordable for many, for us to truly achieve our goals of making a positive impact on the environment,” said Daniel Rivero, Store Manager at Ikea Pasay City. “The Philippines is a beautiful archipelago of beaches and mountain ranges and we want more Filipino families to enjoy nature while making sure that it is protected for the next generations.”

Why trading-in your old Samsonite luggage means helping the planet

Photo release Trade-in any brand or any size of pre-loved luggage at select Samsonite stores and get up to 35% off Niar and Oc2Lite models.

Samsonite, the largest and most widely recognized brand of luggage, travel goods and accessories in the world – is having its first ever Luggage Trade-in offer in the Philippines, in support of the World Wide Fund for Nature. Trade-in any brand or any size of pre-loved luggage at select Samsonite stores and get up to 35% off Niar and Oc2Lite models.

With every trade-in purchase, Samsonite will donate P100 to WWF-Philippines. This promotion runs until May 31, while stocks last.

The Luggage Trade-in Campaign forms part of Samsonite's strategy for sustainability, which focuses on the whole journey – from how Samsonite products are made to how they endure; how the company plays its part in reducing its impact on the planet and how it ensures that its people, partners, and communities engage in and benefit from this progress.

Said Michael Corpuz, Country Head of Samsonite Philippines: “We are extremely excited to introduce our Trade-in Campaign with WWF-Philippines and we look forward to a successful partnership that matches our sustainability goals with their environmental leadership.”

Formerly known as the World Wildlife Fund, The World Wide Fund for Nature is an international non-governmental organization founded in 1961 that works in the field of wilderness preservation and the reduction of human impact on the environment.

Samsonite is offering the trade-in discount on two of its popular models, each available in three different sizes. Niar stands as the brand's unique take on contemporary urban mobility. Designed with simplistic yet contemporary lines, it offers a minimalistic style with a strong commercial aura. Loaded with convenient features such as double wheels, integrated carry handles, a dual-tube trolley puller, compression straps, TSA combination lock, and an expander, the Niar is a truly convenient and solid travel companion. Niar is available in three different sizes – 57cm, 66cm, and 78cm. Graphite and Silver colors.

Understated durability best describes this stylish luggage with the toughness of a rock. Oc2Lite is a lightweight piece that is thoughtfully designed with a unique and dynamic reinforced shell to bring extra strength and maneuverability. It is expandable in all sizes allowing one to increase packing capacity, along with double-wheels for a smoother rolling experience even when full. The added anti-theft zips and TSA lock also allow greater peace of mind while traveling keeping the belongings secure. Oc2Lite is available in three different sizes – 55cm, 75cm, and 81cm. Deep Red, Navy Blue, and Jade Gold colors.

Trade-in locations:

Retail Outlets: Greenbelt 5, Glorietta 3, Central Square Mall, Podium, Shangri-La Plaza, Trinoma, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, SM Southmall, Robinsons Magnolia, Paseo de Sta Rosa, Outlets at Lipa, SM Clark

Department Stores: SM Makati, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM North Edsa, SM Aura, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Alabang, Rustan’s Gateway, Rustan’s Cebu, Robinsons Ermita, Landmark Trinoma

Online: www.samsonite.com.ph

New collections to bask in the sun with

Photo release From left: Doughnut backpack, Freedom Moses slides

Bag brand Doughnut's lifelong dream is to be part of adventures and to make them memorable for any kind of adventure one might have – from scaling rocky mountains to exploring new cities to something as simple as crossing that busy road to work.

Its latest collection, the Happy Camper series, features neutrals and blue shades to imbibe a clean, crisp design that’s easy to match with any outfit. What’s more, Doughnut’s newest bags are crafted while keeping in mind the brand’s responsible commitment. Each bag is water-repellent, comes along with adjustable straps, and the vegan leather trimmings are from recycled apple-peel skins and upcycled deadstock fabric from its factories.

Freedom Moses – the global footwear brand with store locations in the Philippines as well as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, UK, Italy, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, and the USA, among others–embraces freedom, self-expression, and a colorful approach to life. The brand’s well-loved slides are 100% recyclable, vegan, cruelty-free, light as a feather, and can be worn every day by everyone. Known for its cool, colorful, genderless, ageless, timeless style, the brand continues to grow dramatically attracting individuals who look for a no-nonsense pair of hardworking slides that are effortlessly stylish for every day.

The freshest collection for Freedom Moses Spring-Summer 2023, Magic Chill, maintains the colorful aesthetic that the brand is known for, featuring a funky, outdoorsy twist on its designs, giving off retro vibes for a vibrant, trippy summer.

Ideal for Summer activities like hiking, beach trips, and city food crawls, these two brands have teamed up to be any adventurer’s partner this sunny season, for a fulfilling experience while chilling with their Freedom Moses slides and getting the most out of their Doughnut bags.

Thinking of a Summer adventure? Go for it! Discover the newest collection of Doughnut Bags in stores located at Glorietta 3, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM Seaside, TriNoma, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, U.P. Town Center, Ayala Malls Central Bloc; and Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, Alabang Town Center, and Cebu. Check out the full list of stores or order online at www.doughnutphilippines.com. Doughnut is also available on LazMall and Shopee Mall. Follow @doughnutofficial_ph on Instagram and @doughnutofficial.ph on Facebook.

Find Freedom Moses in its standalone store TriNoma; The Playground in TriNoma, Shangri-La Plaza, and Robinsons Magnolia; and Rustan’s Alabang Town Center, Makati, Shangri-La Plaza, and Cebu. Check out the full list of stores or order online at www.freedomoses.com.ph. Follow @freedom_moses_philippines on Instagram and @FreedoMoses.ph on Facebook.

