WATCH: Anne Curtis calls maintaining skincare routine a 'commitment'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Anne Curtis began dating Erwan Heussaff in 2010 before marrying him in 2017. She has been hosting "It's Showtime" for an even longer time, but one commitment she took a while getting around to was a proper skincare routine.

In an intimate media interview just before her 38th birthday, Anne told Philstar.com what made her realize taking care of her skin was something she needed to devote her time to.

"You know, it's commitment," Anne laughed. "It really is a commitment!"

"When you're younger, you don't even think about putting sunscreen on throughout the day. You just remove your makeup [and] sometimes you don't even remove it because you're so sleepy na," Anne continued.

It wasn't until she was older, around her late 20s, when she decided to become committed to taking care of her skin.

Another factor was when she noticed other celebrities, particularly Koreans, who she thinks have nice-looking skin. "You're like, 'Ang ganda ng mga skin nila. What are they doing?!?' So that's when I started to research and said, 'I want to have that kind of skin.'"

Anne does regret not having started earlier to prevent signs of skin damaging and reiterated the importance of alloting time for skincare.

"It's just really dedicating that time, even if it takes that extra 10 minutes that you need. Kahit kung antok na antok na, you just commit to it," Anne said. "And you know what? When you wake up in the morning, you'll be so happy that you did."

Philstar.com followed up and asked if she is still able to maintain a skincare routine, and Anne laughed again saying it's necessary.

"Whereas before parang 'Hindi, okay lang to miss it tonight.' Now, I'm like, 'Hindi, sige gawin natin' para lang ma-maintain," the actress ended. "Now I really, really do make the time for it." — Video by Anjilica Andaya

