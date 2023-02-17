^

Lifestyle

'Embrace everything': Anne Curtis gives birthday advice for aging gracefully

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 3:43pm
'Embrace everything': Anne Curtis gives birthday advice for aging gracefully
Anne Curtis at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019 red carpet
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress and host Anne Curtis shared a key secret to her youthful appearance as she celebrates her 38th birthday today, and it has something to do with a particular outlook.

In an intimate media interview held a day before her birthday, Anne laughed when she was reminded her birthday was coming up.

"Kaya 'di ko na alam mga TikTok trends ngayon!" Anne said with a big smile, but pivoted well to answer how she and everyone else could age gracefully.

"I think it's embracing that you are growing up, you are aging, and embracing everything that comes along with it," she explained. "It could be your wrinkles, signs of gray hair... Don't be afraid of it. It's part of life."

Anne added that turning a year older also means turning a year wiser, though she poked fun again at the word "older" and instead referred to it as "gaining another year."

The "It's Showtime" host was also asked how being a mother has changed her lifestyle; the actress and her husband, restaurateur and content creator Erwan Heussaff are parents to Dahlia, who turns three years old in March.

"It changed my priorities in life — before you would only really think about your schedule, now my work schedule is based on my time as a mother," shared Anne. "Parang mas naging priority ko talaga is being a mother."

RELATED: Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff take daughter Dahlia on Australian mountain trip

