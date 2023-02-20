Anne Curtis congratulates ex Sam Milby, Catriona Gray over engagement

Anne Curtis at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019 red carpet

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Anne Curtis sent her congratulations to engaged couple Catriona Gray and Anne's ex-boyfriend Sam Milby.

Anne commented on Catriona's post announcing their engagement two days after Valentine's Day.

"Congratulations you guys," Anne commented with heart emojis.

Anne and Sam were in a relationship for four years. They remained good friends after they split.

The "It's Showtime host" is now married to Erwan Huesaff and they have a daughter.

Catriona and Sam announced that they are engaged last February 16.

In their respective Instagram accounts, the couple posted the same photos of them together.

"Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè (eeeeee) @samuelmilby," Catriona captioned her post.

"I (FINALLY) put a ring on it! I love you my forever koala... now my fiancé," Sam wrote.

