LIST: Filipino creations that shone brightest at Miss Universe 2022 final show

R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe USA 2022 poses for a portrait after being crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 71st MISS UNIVERSE Competition® on January 14th, 2023 at the New Orleans Ernst N. Morial Convention Center airing LIVE on The Roku Channel in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Contestants from around the globe have spent the last few weeks touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe crown.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may have culminated its semifinal streak, but all is not lost.

A number of Filipino fashion designers have created stunning outfits for a handful of international delegates, including our very own Celeste Cortesi.

After Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach's turquoise serpentina gown from Albert Andrada made a big splash in the universal stage, other countries have sought the help of Filipino designers in both their evening gowns and national costumes. And this year, the number has increased.

Dubai-based Furne Amato created the slinky hooded evening gown, as well as the national costume for Miss Bahrain Evlin Khalifa.

The sought-after pageant couturier Louis Pangilinan has created the beautiful gowns of Miss Malta Maxine Formosa Gruppetta and Miss Great Britain Noky Simbani. Louis' creations have been gracing the final shows of the Miss Globe for the last two editions now.

Carl Andrada made both national costumes and evening gowns for Miss Mauritius Alexandrine Belle-Etoile and Miss Seychelles Gabriella Gonthier for the New Orleans final show.

Rhian Fernandez did the tastefully executed designs for Miss Cambodia Manita Hang and Miss Universe 2022 winner R'bonney Gabriel. He also created R'bonney's winning gown for her national pageant. Patrick Isorena, on the other hand, created R'bonney's costumes for both her national and Miss Universe pageants. For the latter, he crafted the weighty "Woman of the Moon" ensemble.

Ehrran Montoya did both national costume and evening gown for the vivacious Miss Spain Alicia Faubel.

Oliver Tolentino was commissioned by the Miss Universe Philippines Organization to create Cortesi's Art Deco-inspired evening gown and her Darna-themed national costume with accessories designer Jerome Navarro.

While the entire Pinoy pageant community grieved over Celeste's loss, the Philippine fashion designers had a lot to celebrate for. There still lies opportunity in the face of adversity.

