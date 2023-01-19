^

Fashion and Beauty

LIST: Filipino creations that shone brightest at Miss Universe 2022 final show

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 5:58pm
LIST: Filipino creations that shone brightest at Miss Universe 2022 final show
R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe USA 2022 poses for a portrait after being crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 71st MISS UNIVERSE Competition® on January 14th, 2023 at the New Orleans Ernst N. Morial Convention Center airing LIVE on The Roku Channel in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Contestants from around the globe have spent the last few weeks touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe crown.
Miss Universe Press/Benjamin Askinas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may have culminated its semifinal streak, but all is not lost.

A number of Filipino fashion designers have created stunning outfits for a handful of international delegates, including our very own Celeste Cortesi.

After Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach's turquoise serpentina gown from Albert Andrada made a big splash in the universal stage, other countries have sought the help of Filipino designers in both their evening gowns and national costumes. And this year, the number has increased.

Dubai-based Furne Amato created the slinky hooded evening gown, as well as the national costume for Miss Bahrain Evlin Khalifa.

The sought-after pageant couturier Louis Pangilinan has created the beautiful gowns of Miss Malta Maxine Formosa Gruppetta and Miss Great Britain Noky Simbani. Louis' creations have been gracing the final shows of the Miss Globe for the last two editions now.

Carl Andrada made both national costumes and evening gowns for Miss Mauritius Alexandrine Belle-Etoile and Miss Seychelles Gabriella Gonthier for the New Orleans final show.

Rhian Fernandez did the tastefully executed designs for Miss Cambodia Manita Hang and Miss Universe 2022 winner R'bonney Gabriel. He also created R'bonney's winning gown for her national pageant. Patrick Isorena, on the other hand, created R'bonney's costumes for both her national and Miss Universe pageants. For the latter, he crafted the weighty "Woman of the Moon" ensemble.

Ehrran Montoya did both national costume and evening gown for the vivacious Miss Spain Alicia Faubel.

Oliver Tolentino was commissioned by the Miss Universe Philippines Organization to create Cortesi's Art Deco-inspired evening gown and her Darna-themed national costume with accessories designer Jerome Navarro.

While the entire Pinoy pageant community grieved over Celeste's loss, the Philippine fashion designers had a lot to celebrate for. There still lies opportunity in the face of adversity.

RELATED: Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses

MISS UNIVERSE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
LIST: Filipino creations that shone brightest at Miss Universe 2022 final show
2 hours ago

LIST: Filipino creations that shone brightest at Miss Universe 2022 final show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
The Philippines may have culminated its semifinal streak, but all is not lost.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Dua Lipa, Federer to host Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala
7 hours ago

Dua Lipa, Federer to host Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala

By Agence France-Presse | 7 hours ago
This year it will feature the show "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which is set to include some 150 pieces of his design...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Playful but refined menswear at Paris Fashion Week
7 hours ago

Playful but refined menswear at Paris Fashion Week

By Eric Randolph | 7 hours ago
As menswear trends towards a more refined style after years of streetwear dominance, Paris Fashion Week designers...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Kim Kardashian buys pendant worn by Princess Diana
7 hours ago

Kim Kardashian buys pendant worn by Princess Diana

By Agence France-Presse | 7 hours ago
American reality television star and social media colossus Kim Kardashian has purchased the Attallah Cross,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe Organization defends R'Bonney Gabriel as 'rightful' winner amid 'rigged' allegations
8 hours ago

Miss Universe Organization defends R'Bonney Gabriel as 'rightful' winner amid 'rigged' allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) denied that the beauty pageant was rigged by new owner Anne Jakrajutatip. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
First Fil-Am Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel to hold sewing workshops for Filipinos
1 day ago

First Fil-Am Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel to hold sewing workshops for Filipinos

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Newly-crowned Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel expressed her desire to visit the Philippines soon. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with