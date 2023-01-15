^

Fashion and Beauty

Philippines ends 12-year semifinal streak at Miss Universe 2022

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 1:30pm
Philippines ends 12-year semifinal streak at Miss Universe 2022
Miss Universe queens Catriona Gray (left) and Pia Wurtzbach.
Pia Wurtzbach via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time in 12 years, the Philippines did not secure a place in the semifinals of the Miss Universe main competition.

Critical and crowd favorite Celeste Cortesi did not advance to the Top 16 of the prestigious pageant held earlier Sunday (Philippine Standard Time) in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Filipino-American fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel, on the other hand, clinched the United States' ninth Miss Universe title after Olivia Culpo in 2012. 

She bested first runner-up Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela) and second runner-up Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic) after a single-question Q&A round for the surviving three delegates.

The Philippines, meanwhile, cut short its bid earlier expected, after having won the title twice post-2010: Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

Gloria Diaz first won the title in 1969 and was followed by Margarita Moran in 1973. 

Here is a look back at the Philippines' Miss Universe placements since 2010: 

2010 - Venus Raj (4th runner-up)
2011 - Shamcey Supsup (3rd runner-up)
2012 - Janine Tugonon (1st runner-up)
2013 - Ariella Arida (3rd runner-up)
2014 - Mary Jean Lastimosa (Top 10)
2015 - Pia Wurtzbach (Miss Universe 2015)
2016 - Maxine Medina (Top 6) 
2017 - Rachel Peters (Top 10)
2018 - Catriona Gray (Miss Universe 2018)
2019 - Gazini Ganados (Top 20) 
2020 - Rabiya Mateo (Top 21)
2021- Beatrice Gomez (Top 5)

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi ends Miss Universe 2022 journey

CATRIONA GRAY

CELESTE CORTESI

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE 2022

PIA WURTZBACH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippines ends 12-year semifinal streak at Miss Universe 2022
1 hour ago

Philippines ends 12-year semifinal streak at Miss Universe 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
For the first time in 12 years, the Philippines did not secure a place in the semifinals of the Miss Universe main ...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel says embracing her Filipino roots makes her strong
1 hour ago

Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel says embracing her Filipino roots makes her strong

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel said she believes that embracing her Filipino roots is what makes her...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Back to the powerhouses': An analysis of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant
2 hours ago

'Back to the powerhouses': An analysis of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
Fil-American R'Bonney Gabriel of Texas, USA won the Miss Universe 2022 title by besting 83 other national delegates at the...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2022 final Question & Answer segment
3 hours ago

FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2022 final Question & Answer segment

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Filipino-American Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel bested 82 other candidates to emerge as the new Miss Universe 2022...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2022 Top 5 Q&A portion
3 hours ago

FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2022 Top 5 Q&A portion

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
The Miss Universe 2022 pageant was held on January 15 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
USA, Dominican Republic, Venezuela are Final 3 at Miss Universe 2022
3 hours ago

USA, Dominican Republic, Venezuela are Final 3 at Miss Universe 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel, representing the United States of America, along with Dominican Republic's Andreína...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with