Liza Soberano as Miss Universe? Patrick Starrr does beauty queen makeup tutorial

MANILA, Philippines — Among all the Filipina actresses, it is Liza Soberano who has been urged many times to join beauty contests, and for those who are curious, they might now have a glimpse of Liza, the beauty queen.

Filipino-American beauty and online sensation Patrick Starrr transformed Liza into a beauty queen during a makeup tutorial in his YouTube channel.

"What does it feel to have a crown again?" quipped Starrr as an introduction.

"It feels right. No, I feel honored to be in your presence again," Liza replied.

Liza recalled how they met aboard a flight back to Los Angeles a year ago.

At one time, Liza did breathe life into the life story of 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach for an episode of "Maalala Mo Kaya" aired in June 2017.

"So we did a beautiful, smoky red carpet eye and I gave her (an) LA glam warmth," said Starrr.

The Filipino-American beauty mogul mostly used products from his very own makeup line, One/Size. He also incorporated the Tiktok trend "Blend Set and Bake" on Liza's beauty queen makeup look.

"I feel so glamorous right now. I've never really done, like, big hair like this and the whole pageant look," Liza said after her whole look with the crown and gown was completed. — Video from Patrick Starrr YouTube channel

WATCH: Patrick Starrr transforms Liza Soberano into a beauty queen

