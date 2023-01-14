^

'Become my own person': Liza Soberano confirms moving to LA to pursue singing, acting

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 14, 2023 | 4:27pm
'Become my own person': Liza Soberano confirms moving to LA to pursue singing, acting
Liza Soberano attends Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP / Gonzalo Marroquin Getty Images for Gold House

MANILA, Philippines — Liza Soberano revealed that she has moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue acting and singing during her collaboration with Filipino-American makeup and online sensation Patrick Starrr. 

The actress sat for a makeup tutorial with Starrr where they talked about her aspirations in Hollywood. The past months saw the actress shuttling between the Philippines and United States. 

She is in Cebu as of press time to attend the Wavy Baby Festival, organized by her Philippine music label, Careless, as part of the many activities during the Sinulog Festival. 

"Yeah, like I've never officially announced that I'm moving to LA," she confirmed to Starrr who remarked that it was the first time ever for the actress to talk about it. 

"That's just because it's a lot easier to build my career if I'm here. They're always constantly looking for, like, in-person meetings and it's just hard to book the job when you're meeting people over Zoom. They can't really tell what your personality is like or they cant really see what you actually look like," she added. 

Liza said she wants to become a "world-class actress" and, at the same time, jumpstart her music career. Apart from signing with James Reid's Careless label, Liza is signed with the Los Angeles-based music label Transparent Arts, which is owned by hip-hop and electronic music group Far East Movement. 

She shared that she has been training a lot and taking taking vocal lessons. She admitted that she is not "biritera," when prodded by Starr if she's into ballads. She envisions her music to be more like K-pop "but a little edgier." 

Born in the Bay Area in California, Liza is sort of having a coming home after migrating to the Philippines when she was 10.

"On the superficial level, I really like the weather [in Los Angeles]. I actually like the culture of just working hard and grinding to become succesful. Everybody has just got such a business mindset. It's cool 'cause everybody is just so open to collaborating and trying new things out with other people," the 24-year-old actress said. 

She wants to play characters that are rooted in reality, like a bestfriend. Her confirmed acting stint so far is a role in the horror-comedy film "Lisa Frankenstein," starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. 

"My goal is to become my own person because for so many years, I was in a love team and that's what I was mainly known for or, like, I was attached to so many different brands. I never was able to build up my own personal branding. I feel like this year and the next few years is all about figuring out what I really wanna do with my career and personally finding out what excites me, what fuels my passion," Liza shared.  

RELATED: James Reid, Liza Soberano give tour inside Careless Los Angeles crib

LIZA SOBERANO
