^

Fashion and Beauty

‘U look incredible!’: Victoria Beckham features Heart Evangelista on her IG

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 9:24am
â€˜U look incredible!â€™: Victoria Beckham features Heart Evangelista on her IG
From left: Victoria Beckham attends the Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Victoria Beckham Beauty event in Bergdorf Goodman on October 14, 2021 in New York City; Heart Evangelista in Paris for Paris Fashion Week
AFP/Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman; Heart Evangelista via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former Spice Girls member and fashion designer Victoria Beckham praised Filipina actress Heart Evangelista’s look as she attended Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show.

In her Instagram account, the wife of football star David Beckham showed a reel of Heart modeling an outfit from Victoria's namesake brand VB. Victoria credited the reel to @Gianpyphotography.

"U look incredible!!! Perfect VB Muse!!" Victoria exclaimed.

“Thank you for coming to my #VBSS23 show,” she added, expressing her gratefulness to Heart for gracing her Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show in Paris.

Heart posted photos and a reel showing her flaunting a black, double-breasted suit dress with leg o’ mutton sleeves, accentuated with a large bow, oversized sunglasses, a circular shoulder bag, and sky-high pumps. 

Heart tagged Posh Spice with a black heart emoji. 

Heart then congratulated Victoria for the show: “Awwww love you guys.”

“Love all :) Thank you love,” she added.

Fans of the two stars giggled over the exchange.

“Please do a collab @iamhearte @victoriabeckham,” asked @_vonita.

“Omgggggg this one is on Victoria Beckham’s IG!!!! Queeeeen,” exclaimed @iamsunshine888.

“Omg,I thought you're victoria beckham,” @eryl1969 told Heart.

“So posh like Victoria B,” added @ avalienam.

“This is the BEST... and im such a VB fan!!! Congrats dear! @iamhearte @victoriabeckham,” vouched broadcaster Karen Davila.

RELATED: Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite ‘personal struggles’

HEART EVANGELISTA

PARIS FASHION WEEK

VICTORIA BECKHAM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Skin care or skin scare? Spooky skincare ingredients revealed ahead of Halloween
18 hours ago

Skin care or skin scare? Spooky skincare ingredients revealed ahead of Halloween

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 18 hours ago
Don’t purchase anything without checking these red flags:
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
The Hows of Jing: 5 'post-mask' skincare and beauty tips
1 day ago

The Hows of Jing: 5 'post-mask' skincare and beauty tips

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 1 day ago
With everything that has happened over the last couple of years, I don’t blame you if you may have slacked off on your...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Victoria Beckham makes star-studded debut in Paris
2 days ago

Victoria Beckham makes star-studded debut in Paris

By Agence France-Presse, Agence France-Presse, Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
Pink, blue, mauve and lilac — there were spring colors among the black that is most dear to Victoria Beckham.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Karl Lagerfeld to get major retrospective at New York Met
2 days ago

Karl Lagerfeld to get major retrospective at New York Met

By Agence France-Presse, Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," running from May 5 to July 16, will be the first major retrospective of the German-born...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Drag Race Philippines' host Paolo Ballesteros shares tips for long-lasting falsies, holiday look
Exclusive
5 days ago

'Drag Race Philippines' host Paolo Ballesteros shares tips for long-lasting falsies, holiday look

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Paolo Ballesteros shared several tips to Philstar.com on how to achieve long-lasting makeup and falsies for those runway-ready...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Heart Evangelista's P200k-worth 'cutlery couture' draws funny reactions
6 days ago

Heart Evangelista's P200k-worth 'cutlery couture' draws funny reactions

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
What can you say about Heart's "cutlery couture"?
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with