â€˜U look incredible!â€™: Victoria Beckham features Heart Evangelista on her IG

‘U look incredible!’: Victoria Beckham features Heart Evangelista on her IG

From left: Victoria Beckham attends the Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Victoria Beckham Beauty event in Bergdorf Goodman on October 14, 2021 in New York City; Heart Evangelista in Paris for Paris Fashion Week

AFP/Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman; Heart Evangelista via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former Spice Girls member and fashion designer Victoria Beckham praised Filipina actress Heart Evangelista’s look as she attended Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show.

In her Instagram account, the wife of football star David Beckham showed a reel of Heart modeling an outfit from Victoria's namesake brand VB. Victoria credited the reel to @Gianpyphotography.

"U look incredible!!! Perfect VB Muse!!" Victoria exclaimed.

“Thank you for coming to my #VBSS23 show,” she added, expressing her gratefulness to Heart for gracing her Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show in Paris.

Heart posted photos and a reel showing her flaunting a black, double-breasted suit dress with leg o’ mutton sleeves, accentuated with a large bow, oversized sunglasses, a circular shoulder bag, and sky-high pumps.

Heart tagged Posh Spice with a black heart emoji.

Heart then congratulated Victoria for the show: “Awwww love you guys.”

“Love all :) Thank you love,” she added.

Fans of the two stars giggled over the exchange.

“Please do a collab @iamhearte @victoriabeckham,” asked @_vonita.

“Omgggggg this one is on Victoria Beckham’s IG!!!! Queeeeen,” exclaimed @iamsunshine888.

“Omg,I thought you're victoria beckham,” @eryl1969 told Heart.

“So posh like Victoria B,” added @ avalienam.

“This is the BEST... and im such a VB fan!!! Congrats dear! @iamhearte @victoriabeckham,” vouched broadcaster Karen Davila.

RELATED: Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite ‘personal struggles’