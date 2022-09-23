Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite â€˜personal strugglesâ€™

Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite ‘personal struggles’

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity makeup artist Albert Kurniawan did not want to say anything about the rumored breakup of his friend and client Heart Evangelista and Sen. Chiz Escudero.

“Oh my, I don’t think I’m the right person to be asked kasi the last time I saw her was last February pa,” the Philippine-based Indonesian cosmetics guru told Philstar.com at the sidelines of the recent Colgate Optic O2 launch where he was a guest.

But Albert did have much to spill as to how Heart stays stunning despite going through what she confessed as “personal struggles.”

RELATED: Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz

Albert revealed to Philstar.com the tricks that a makeup artist from his team, Justin Louise Soriano, does to make sure Heart is at her prettiest in representing the Philippines in the fashion week front row of the world's fashion capitals.

Soriano, according to Kurniawan, accompanies Heart everywhere she goes to execute her looks, especially her fashion week makeup, which always scours thousands of likes on Instagram.

It’s actually simple

“Well, Heart kasi always likes something simple, something elegant, something timeless,” Kurniawan bared.

It’s all in the eyes

As the cliché goes, eyes don’t lie, but Heart’s eyes can — because that is “always the focus” of her makeup, said Kurniawan.

Proof that emphasis should be put into one's peepers comes in the latest collection of Albert's own makeup brand, Teviant, where the hero products are creamy eyeshadow stick pens and liquid eyeshadow, which he said are perfect for the holidays and even for everyday life.

"Actually, the cream and the liquid, you can wear them on their own or on top of each other,” he shared an eye-focused makeup tip using the star products from the collection.

“I created this product for people na nahihirapan magmakeup or ‘di marunong masyadong mag-blend ng eyeshadow. You just swipe it and you don’t have to make an effort. It looks like well-blended. So it’s really there for everyone of any makeup knowledge.”

RELATED: 'Di lang parlorlista': Albert Kurniawan on putting up own makeup line

Pick cool over warm tones

Many people might love warm colors as these look natural, but Albert cautioned that warm tones can also make the face appear gloomy.

“Next year, I’d like to see cooler tones on everyone’s face because in the past, we dwelled with the pandemic, so… sanay na tayo sa warm color. But warm color sometimes makes you feel sad.”

For the holidays, Kurniawan recommended donning makeup with touches of Christmas or holiday spirit.

“So, something glittery, copper, warm. And then of course, I hope that people are no longer afraid to wear colored lips… So I really hope that we can encourage everyone to have cool tones – a cooler tone blush-on, lips, pampasaya lang!”

RELATED: Heart Evangelista building dream home in Paris amid split rumors with Chiz Escudero