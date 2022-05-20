^

Fashion and Beauty

Anne Hathaway looks whimsical in first Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 3:10pm
Anne Hathaway looks whimsical in first Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance
US actress Anne Hathaway poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Armageddon Time" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2022.
AFP/Loic Venance

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Anne Hathaway looked ethereal in her first-ever red carpet appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 19, France time. 

For her Cannes red carpet fashion debut, the actress stunned in a custom strapless white Armani Privé dress.

Anne opened up about her fashion choice at the red carpet, telling People Magazine, "You hire Erin Walsh and you trust her."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erin Walsh (@erinwalshstyle)

Erin Walsh is a respected Hollywood fashion stylist.

"You know, I've never been to Cannes, and I've been watching the fashion of the film festival unfold for a couple decades now. And I've noticed certain things you can never go wrong with."

Anne is at the Cannes for the premiere of her new period drama film "Armageddon Time." 

RELATED: Anne Hathaway was 9th choice for lead role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

ANNE HATHAWAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Anne Hathaway looks whimsical in first Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance
1 hour ago

Anne Hathaway looks whimsical in first Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
Actress Anne Hathaway looked ethereal in her first-ever red carpet appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Thursday,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Perfect match: Panini and coffee
2 days ago

Perfect match: Panini and coffee

By Maurice Arcache | 2 days ago
Are you like me, palanggas?
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Fashion designer Jessan Macatangay receives prestigious award from Central Saint Martins
2 days ago

Fashion designer Jessan Macatangay receives prestigious award from Central Saint Martins

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
The prestigious Central Saint Martins’ (CSM) MA Fashion Graduation Show has applauded young Filipino fashion creator...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Hipon Girl slays in P150K-couture in Binibining Pilipinas Flores de Mayo
4 days ago

Hipon Girl slays in P150K-couture in Binibining Pilipinas Flores de Mayo

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Comedienne Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, stunned in an intricate couture gown in the Binibining Pilipinas...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Vanessa Hudgens says Moschino Met Gala 2022 look a nod to Filipino roots
8 days ago

Vanessa Hudgens says Moschino Met Gala 2022 look a nod to Filipino roots

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 8 days ago
Hollywood actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens confirmed in an Instagram post that she paid homage to her Filipino roots...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Fashion designer recycles campaign tarpaulins into school bags
8 days ago

Fashion designer recycles campaign tarpaulins into school bags

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 8 days ago
The presidential election results may be heartbreaking for Leni Robredo supporters, but one of them found a way to still extend...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with