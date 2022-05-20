Anne Hathaway looks whimsical in first Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance

US actress Anne Hathaway poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Armageddon Time" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Anne Hathaway looked ethereal in her first-ever red carpet appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 19, France time.

For her Cannes red carpet fashion debut, the actress stunned in a custom strapless white Armani Privé dress.

Anne opened up about her fashion choice at the red carpet, telling People Magazine, "You hire Erin Walsh and you trust her."

Erin Walsh is a respected Hollywood fashion stylist.

"You know, I've never been to Cannes, and I've been watching the fashion of the film festival unfold for a couple decades now. And I've noticed certain things you can never go wrong with."

Anne is at the Cannes for the premiere of her new period drama film "Armageddon Time."

