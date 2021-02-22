Anne Hathaway was 9th choice for lead role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

MANILA, Philippines — When Emily told Andy that a million girls would kill for her job in “The Devil Wears Prada,” she was being literal.

Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway wasn’t the first or even second choice to play the role of aspiring journalist Andrea “Andy” Sachs in the hit comedy-drama film.

“After taking a job as an assistant for a powerful fashion magazine editor, ordinary Andrea is thrilled — until the magic wears off,” reads the movie’s official Netflix synopsis.

During the Season 13 Rusical episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the actress was asked via video call by one of the contestants, New York-based drag queen Rosé, if there were any roles she had to fight tooth and nail for.

“A lot of them,” Anne responded. “I will give you some tea.”

She told the cast members that she was only the ninth choice for the role of the main character in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

This was considering Anne already had lead acting credits at the time for family-oriented movies like "The Princess Diaries" and "Ella Enchanted," as well as a supporting role in the Oscar-winning film "Brokeback Mountain."

"But I got it. Hang in there, never give up,” Anne said.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based drag queen Gottmik asked the Hollywood star what to do if one doesn't get the role they want so badly.

"When you don't get the role you want, you steal the show anyway," Anne said.

"Just dig deep, find your funny and make sure that you're the one that they remember.”