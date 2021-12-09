



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Fashion and Beauty

                        
Pantone unveils Very Peri as color of the year 2022

                        

                        
Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
December 9, 2021 | 10:26am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Pantone unveils Very Peri as color of the year 2022
Very Peri
Pantone Color Institute

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Very Peri is the color of 2022, as unveiled by Pantone today.



Very Peri is “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red," according to Pantone's Facebook post.



"It was really important for us to come up with a new color, because we have a very new vision of the world now," Pantone Color Institute's Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman said in a video call interview with CNN



According to Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, "creating a new color for the first time in the history of PANTONE Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place."



Pantone Color Institute also said Very Peri is “a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through.”



It likewise said the color places the future ahead in a new light, helping us embrace the “altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives.”



Veri Peri was chosen after a selection process that requires thoughtful consideration and trend analysis.



Pantone Color Institute said its color experts “comb the world looking for new color influences,” which can include the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socio-economic conditions.



The Pantone Color of the Year has been anticipated annually for 23 years now. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      PANTONE
                                                      PANTONE COLOR OF THE YEAR
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 F-Beauty gets serious about skincare
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
F-Beauty gets serious about skincare


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino beauty brands like Issy & Co. and Habitude are stepping it up, going toe to toe with global brands by venturing into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              4 ways you can gift better for loved ones &ndash; and the planet &ndash; this holiday season
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
4 ways you can gift better for loved ones – and the planet – this holiday season


                              
                              

                              

                                 
1 day ago

                              

                              

                                 
Fashion and Beauty

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Sam Cruz shares tip to achieve fresh makeup look
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Sam Cruz shares tip to achieve fresh makeup look


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress and singer Sam Cruz shares secret in achieving fresh, glowy makeup look. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'House of Gucci' now open for bookings
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'House of Gucci' now open for bookings


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Now you can bask in the beauty of Villa Balbiano, the lavish Italian mansion where Lady Gaga's "House of Gucci" was filmed,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Samantha Panlilio's 'Paru-Paro' among standouts at Miss Grand International 2021 national costume
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Philippines' Samantha Panlilio's 'Paru-Paro' among standouts at Miss Grand International 2021 national costume


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Fifty-nine various ensembles and creations paraded before the spectators, both live and online, during the 2021 Miss Grand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A new lifestyle experience awaits at Greenbelt 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
A new lifestyle experience awaits at Greenbelt 3


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
The year-end season brims with excitement as Greenbelt 3 reopens with several major flagship stores and first-in-the-Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with