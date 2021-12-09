Pantone unveils Very Peri as color of the year 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Very Peri is the color of 2022, as unveiled by Pantone today.

Very Peri is “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red," according to Pantone's Facebook post.

"It was really important for us to come up with a new color, because we have a very new vision of the world now," Pantone Color Institute's Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman said in a video call interview with CNN.

According to Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, "creating a new color for the first time in the history of PANTONE Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place."

Pantone Color Institute also said Very Peri is “a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through.”

It likewise said the color places the future ahead in a new light, helping us embrace the “altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives.”

Veri Peri was chosen after a selection process that requires thoughtful consideration and trend analysis.

Pantone Color Institute said its color experts “comb the world looking for new color influences,” which can include the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socio-economic conditions.

The Pantone Color of the Year has been anticipated annually for 23 years now.