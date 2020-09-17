Newest online beauty destination lets shoppers give back to others

Beauty Scout provides beauty, skincare, wellness and ‘Scout For A Cause’

MANILA, Philippines — As Filipinas turn to online shopping for safety amid these uncertain times, they are always looking for trusted stores with product that suits their needs in various aspects in life.

Today, there is now a one-stop shop for all lifestyle needs. This is Beauty Scout, the newest online destination for well-curated offerings in beauty, skincare and wellness.

Created by a group of people with the desire to help you feel good and achieve your best self through beauty and wellness, a new beauty source was born, where every purchase you make counts.

Photo Release We've scouted for You the top makeup products, brands and tools—plus all the latest trends—for your beauty needs.

Its roster of products, handpicked for a more holistic approach to beauty, includes cult favorites from Anastasia Beverly Hills and Banila Co, tried and tested must-haves from Marula Beauty and The Ordinary, storied brands like Santa Maria Novella from Italy, and even award-winning wellness essentials like Antipodes carbon-neutral pure water.

Aside from individual items, Beauty Scout has also created Rituals—special bundles and subscriptions of choice products offered at special prices.

Unsure of what products to try or buy? Beauty Scout is also a source for expert features, combined with unbiased opinions based on personal experiences, that help its discerning patrons get past all the white noise in order to make well-informed choices.

Photo Release We've scouted for you only the best and most trusted products to care for all your skincare concerns.

But what sets Beauty Scout apart from the influx of social media accounts and e-commerce shops selling beauty and wellness products?

It’s the belief that beauty is beyond skin deep and nourishing what’s within is of utmost importance.

Which is why giving back to the community is a big part of its brand values.

Through its initiative Scout For A Cause, help Beauty Scout’s chosen organizations—Bright Faces, iCanServe, STEPS Scholarship Foundation, and Voice of the Free—whenever you purchase from the site.

Fuss-free yet effective, The Ordinaryâ€™s skincare line has become a cult favorite amongst beauty junkies and newbies alike. KBeauty fave 3CEâ€™s Multipot works as a blush, lip tint, and even eyeshadow. Marula Beautyâ€™s Pure Marula Beauty oil keeps skin supple and fights the signs of aging. Slide 4 image + caption: Kaffea ready-to-drink coffee is a healthier alternative to your regular cuppa as its made with natural ingredients and low-glycemic coco sugar. Antipodes pure water is an award-winning carbon neutral bottled water sourced from New Zealand. Get full lashes without the hassle with Luxx Lashâ€™s magnetic falsies. < >

To get your hands on the latest beauty, skincare, and wellness must-haves—and contribute to a great cause while you shop, visit www.beautyscout.com today.

