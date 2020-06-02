Uniqlo confirms AIRism masks to be available in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo has confirmed that the upcoming "Airism" face masks to be sold locally in Japan during the summer will also be made available in the Philippines soon.

Uniqlo told Philstar.com that they're bringing the masks to Manila but said that they are still finalizing the details for release.

Capitalizing on the latest fashion trend involving the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the label announced in a Nikkei Asian Review report that it is set to retail reusable face masks made of its trademark "AIRism" fabric.

AIRism consists of three fabrics: polyamide, cupro, and spandex, which together create the following properties:

Quick-drying

Stretchable

Anti-microbial

Self-deodorizing

Moisture absorption

CEO Tadashi Yanai said that the masks will retail for "under a few thousand yen," which translates to at least P466 per mask.

Today, the Japanese global apparel retailer announced that it is set to launch its e-commerce platform to the local market in the second half of 2020, to be available both in the brand's website and mobile application.

With millions of internet users in the country, the brand sees there is a strong customer demand for online shopping in the Philippines. Thus, the label's new online store will extend the reach of the brand, bring it closer to existing customers, and providing a new and convenient shopping experience to complement its retail locations across the Philippines.

“The launch of the online store further strengthens our presence in the Philippines, and brings greater convenience to our customers here. An online store will provide local customers a faster and easier way of purchasing their favorite LifeWear items,” said Masayoshi Nakamura, Chief Operating Officer for the company's Philippine segment.