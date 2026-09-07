Elevating Philippine architecture: Tilcrest empowers builders with world-class roofing innovation

MANILA, Philippines — True roofing excellence is achieved when high-performance materials meet expert execution.

Anchored on this belief, Tilcrest, the premium roofing brand under Ascend Building Solutions Inc., sets out to empower the country's builders with world-class roofing innovations and the building expertise to match.

Curating a portfolio of structural elegance

In the pursuit of elevating Philippine architecture, Tilcrest partners with global industry leaders Decra, IKO and Tsuruya—each recognized for strength, durability and refined aesthetics.

Photo Release South Palms Resort and Spa Panglao with Decra’s Senator stone-coated tiles

Decra takes metal roofing to a new level, offering a more sophisticated form of the classic GI metal sheets, transforming it with volcanic stone-coating and an aluminum-zinc coated metal base.

IKO delivers timeless Western appeal through high-performance asphalt shingles engineered to withstand intense weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Tsuruya redefines the traditional Japanese kawara standard, enforcing a rigorous manufacturing process that guarantees every single clay tile is a certified, zero-defect Class A piece.

Through this careful curation, Tilcrest gives local builders the flexibility to choose the material and finish that best fits their project without compromising on quality.

Photo Release Decra stone-coated metal sheets in Classic, Senator, Milano and Shake

1. Decra: The Pioneer and Global Standard of Stone-Coated Metal Roofing

G300 AZ150 ZINCALUME steel for long-term corrosion resistance and exceptional weather resilience and defense

Volcanic stone granules to block harsh UV rays and preserve color vibrancy for decades

Concealed Fastening (CF) system – the world-first interlocking mechanism to completely eliminate exposed screws, preventing hardware wear down and blocking potential leak paths

2. IKO: Global Leading Manufacturer of Asphalt Shingles

ArmourZone which provides wider nailing zones and heat-activated sealant strips for faster installation and typhoon-grade wind resistance

Blue-green algae-resistant (AR) granules specially formulated to prevent discoloration in high-humidity climates

Texturized nature-inspired color blends for premium dimensional depth on roof profiles

3. Tsuruya: Japan’s #1 Trusted and Largest Clay Tile Manufacturer

Purely class A clay tiles that are kiln-fired at extreme temperatures for lifetime color permanence

Hyper Arm interlocking system that seals out rain and wind and ensures structural stability even during earthquakes

Dense composition to deliver superior thermal and acoustic insulation for cooler, quieter interiors and energy efficient homes

Strengthening the industry through proper training

Staying true to its commitment to raising the roofing standards in the country, Tilcrest actively fosters a community of highly skilled construction partners.

This year, Tilcrest marked a milestone in aligning local expertise with global standards by hosting its first-ever Professional Roofing Installation Certification Program, held at the Alabang Country Club.

Photo Release Scott Caskey demonstrates proper installation of IKO asphalt shingles

The masterclass was led by Scott Caskey, Gerard Roofs' Decra Technical Manager, and joined by Alex Kwon, export sales manager at Gerard Roofs. With nearly a hundred people in attendance, the initiative provided local roofing contractor partners and dealers with hands-on technical training and certification.

Caskey facilitated an in-depth discussion on Decra and IKO products and demonstrated proper installation techniques, highlighting best practices for quality compliance and assurance.

"Bringing in great products is only half the battle. We're dedicated to passing our knowledge along to our partners and clients so they can get the absolute most out of it," said Maya Sanchez, Tilcrest's product development manager. "We prioritize training our partners and clients so they can seamlessly integrate and utilize our products."

Caskey further reinforced the value of training and certification, noting that proper installation dictates the performance of the products. "So, as a whole, having this masterclass is just a way that we can share correct information and everyone will upskill from that training. Once the final product has been installed, we can rest assured knowing that the product is going to stand the test of time."

By bridging the gap between international premium brands and local craftsmanship, Tilcrest eliminates the structural risks associated with improper installation.

The brand empowers roofing professionals to deliver world-class results, giving Filipino developers and homeowners absolute confidence in premium roofing systems engineered to weather the country’s unique climate challenges.

The result is lifelong protection, prestige, and security for Filipino homes.

For more information, visit Tilcrest at https://tilcrest.com, and Decra at https://decra.ph. For updates, follow Tilcrest Roofing Philippines, Decra Roofing Philippines, Iko Roofs Philippines and Tsuruya Roofing Philippines on Facebook.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Tilcrest. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



