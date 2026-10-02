SM Sports and Leisure invests P1 billion to multi-sports facilities nationwide

Sports and wellness have remained at the core of SM Supermalls’ vision.

SM Supermalls now has 108 pickleball courts, 176 bowling lanes, three ice skating rinks, expanding jogging paths, and more developments underway

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls reinforces its commitment to making active lifestyles more accessible to Filipinos by investing P 1-billion to build multi-sport facilities and active social hubs all over the country.

These establishments will serve as additional spaces where communities can play, compete, connect and embrace more active lifestyles.

"More and more Filipinos are shifting to an active lifestyle. The SM Supermalls will be at the forefront and will lead this movement. We will make fitness and wellness be accessible and inclusive to all, whether you are just starting out or an advanced athlete. We will build the largest community in our malls where everyone can make active living part of everyday life, Steven Tan, SM Supermalls president, said.

Steven Tan, SM Supermalls president

SM Supermalls’ new active hubs will feature tournament-grade sports facilities that meet international standards. These are designed to accommodate both recreational play and high-level tournaments.

Enthusiasts and experienced players can enjoy a variety of sports programs and share their passion for play, health and wellness.

The new facilities, spread across the country, will bring Filipinos closer to quality sports infrastructure, where they can create new memories with a thriving, active community.

SM Supermalls’ sports leadership

SM Supermalls’ ice-skating rinks and bowling alleys are home to both hobbyists and future champions.

The P1-billion investment is the mall operator’s latest sports and recreation initiative. Since the 1990s, SM Supermalls has built venues and hosted events to encourage active lifestyles.

It has organized workshops and tournaments for all ages and skill levels, in its quest to make fitness inclusive for all.

This latest project fortifies SM Supermalls’ position as the country's largest mall-based sports and active lifestyle network. It currently has 108 pickleball courts, 176 bowling lanes nationwide, and three Olympic-sized ice skating rinks, where professional athletes perfect their craft and where enthusiasts pursue their sports hobbies.

“Active and wellness is not new to SM Supermalls. For over 30 years, we have continuously organized events and created spaces for Filipinos to stay connected through sports. We will continue this pledge by expanding our footprint to more communities,” Tan said.

More Filipinos can embrace active lifestyles as SM builds more sports facilities.

Every year, thousands of athletes, families and barkadas head to SM Supermalls’ active facilities where they hone their skills and passions. These communities create meaningful active experiences in welcoming, inclusive spaces.

Through regular training and mall-led events, they build skills, forge new connections, and become part of a community that stays active together.

As it moves forward, SM Supermalls will continue to partner with the Filipino active community in championing active lifestyles. Through this investment, it will empower more communities to engage in new experiences and reach their wellness goals.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



