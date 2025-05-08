Old courier uniforms transformed into pillows, pouches

FedEx, in collaboration with Mori Notes, has upcycled old uniforms into neck pillows.

MANILA, Philippines — What do you do with a big batch of old uniforms that you have just retired according to standards set by company rules but which are still perfectly alright? Do you just throw them away, or cut them into rags?

Global transportation company Federal Express Corporation (Fed Ex) has found a better or more efficient way to breathe new life into its old courier uniforms. In collaboration with Mori Notes, it upcycles retired uniforms into innovative gifts for customers in the form of neck pillows and gadget pouches. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement.

Reducing waste and igniting creativity, the company recently had 300 retired shirts transformed into 200 versatile gadget pouches and 200 neck pillows. This sustainable project promotes a circular economy, reduces textile waste, and provides customers with meaningful, sustainable gifts that reflect its dedication to environmental stewardship.

The collaboration with Mori Notes, a Philippines-based non-governmental organization renowned for its innovative upcycling projects, aligns with the company mission to connect the world responsibly and resourcefully. The collaboration is now on its fifth year.

“We are committed to advancing sustainability across our operations and creating opportunities within the communities we serve,” said Maribeth Espinosa, managing director of FedEx Philippines.

The transport company's upcycling initiatives in the Philippines, which began in 2020, have transformed 300 old pants and 50 retired shirts into 600 handcrafted journals and 100 handwoven pouches in past years. Additionally, it donates wooden pallets and plastic waste to organizations that repurpose them, thus reducing pollution and burden on landfills.

The courier company is also committed to developing innovative digital tools, such as an online shipping tool and various online import and export declaration tools, to reduce paper and energy consumption, as well as improve operational efficiency.

The company has also launched a cloud-based carbon emissions reporting tool, which gives customers access to historical emissions information on their shipments within its network. This is meant to help customers use the data to make purposeful decisions on their future shipping strategy to align with their own sustainability goals.

