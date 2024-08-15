Upcycled soldiers’ uniforms for war-torn communities’ benefit among MaArte Fair 2024 exhibitors

MANILA, Philippines — Feel good while you look good — such is the catchphrase of arts and culture fair MaArte Fair 2024 Fab Finds, which is now on its 15th year in providing a platform for social enterprises to advocate for local products and heritage.

Just like in previous years, MaArte Fair this year is for the benefit projects of The National Museum of the Philippines and museum communities in the country, Museum Foundation’s research and project grants for their chosen grantees, and other programs and workshops of the organization.

As it celebrates 15 years of promoting the excellence of Filipino craftsmanship and ideation, MaArte Fair 2024 Fab Finds brings with it a purpose — to spotlight the country’s endangered fauna such as the Philippine Eagle, crocodile, Tamaraw, sea turtle, and tarsier.

Among the exhibitors of the foundation’s annual flagship fundraising event that engages shoppers in witnessing the creativity and passion in Filipino artisanal craftsmanship through innovative items that resonate Philippine culture, arts, and history is Products of Peace, which converts soldiers’ old uniforms into new clothes with new fibers and fabrics, assembled with help from communities that suffered from armed conflict.

“It’s about time that we also return to them… what the military men are doing for us, for our country, defending our country, so might as well help them and take care of the wives. We will take care of the wives also,” said a Products of Peace representative at the fair’s launch early this week.

Like Products of Peace, exhibitor Repamana engages in circularity by upcycling used and old hotel mattresses into clothes, bags, bag charms and hats.

“Have you ever thought what happens to the (hotel) bedsheets that you slept on? When they get a little stained or a little torn, they eventually become a liability in the hotel industry because they throw it away,” shared a Repamana representative, adding that they get new supplies of 100% cotton materials to recycle when hotels change their mattresses every three to six months.

Made in collaboration with underprivileged women in Palawan, the products of Rurungan Collective are sought-after for showcasing Indigenous Peoples’ weaves and materials. According to a representative of the organization, the brand has helped prevent urban migration by providing alternative livelihood to women from far-flung rural areas.

“People want to stay in their community but it’s hard to do that if there’s no economic push in the area. So the coolest thing about this is that they really idealized work-from-home, even before it became a thing,” the representative enthused.

Owned by Mila Ynson, a nurse from Meycauayan, Bulacan who won as Best Asian Designer in 2015 from Intellectual Property of Asia for her unique designs, Kit Silver takes pride of applying Calado, a signature Barong Tagalog embroidery, into jewelry. The designer-owner also melts old nails and recycles these into ornaments.

“Ako po ay isang nurse subalit nag-shift po ako; ang talent ko po talaga ay sa pag-dedesign,” she shared. “Nagfo-focus po kami ngayon sa Meycauayan jewelry industry para mai-promote natin an gating heritage jewelry. Hindi man katulad na katulad ng mga noong araw, at least, ang Filipina, ‘pag nagsuot ng isang cameo o filigree jewelry, mararamdaman natin ang isang patriotism na feeling.”

According to Danny Jacinto, Museum Foundation President and MaArte Committee Chair, many of the fair’s exhibitors this year, like Joey De Castro of his namesake pottery brand, are not only artists and designers, but are also mentors of Philippine heritage crafts making sure that these are passed on to succeeding generations.

“This year is all about discovering Fab Finds with a purpose to be bearers of modernity and history,” stated Jacinto. “More than bringing home beautiful and high-quality pieces, shoppers own badges of pride in sharing the awareness on heritage conservation, especially our endangered animals.”

MaArte at The Pen Fab Finds is at the 9th and 5th floors, Rigodon Ballroom, Garcia Villa and Balagtas Rooms and is expanding in two new locations in The Peninsula Manila Hotel – The Conservatory and Upper Lobby at the second floor.

The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., starting August 29 to September 1, Thursday to Sunday. There will be 147 exhibitors who will offer an array of Filipino artisanal products and brands that are proudly Filipino-made and world-class, ranging from fashion accessories and jewelry to personal care products, home decor, toys and games, books, and food and beverages, among others.