Gordon Ramsay, Newport World Resorts pledge P10M for food security in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — “MasterChef” host Gordon Ramsay and Newport World Resorts (NWR) are pledging P10 million “to support various charitable organizations and initiatives focused on food security and programs for the communities and the nation as a whole.”

The announcement was made at Ramsay’s fan meet in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City yesterday, where Ramsay held a giant cheque together with Kevin Tan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alliance Global, the parent company of NWR; and with Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez, NWR President and CEO, as a symbol of their pledge.

During the event’s program, Ramsay shared that he has been working with Tan, among others, in bringing his restaurants to the Philippines since two years ago.

“The amount of work and efforts and due diligence that have gone into this has been extraordinary,” Ramsay praised Tan and Newport World Resorts, which houses Ramsay’s pilot Bar & Grill in the Philippines.

