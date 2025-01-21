Gordon Ramsay shares 2025 food trends

MANILA, Philippines — “Fermentation is here to stay.”

Such was the fearless forecast of culinary world icon and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay as he shared food trends for 2025.

“Listening to the trends, not jumping on every sort of trendy aspect, and this morning, the sort of future facing trends of 2025, I think, fermentation is here to stay in terms of you know, healthy gut, more protein in the diet is here,” he said at his fan meet in Pasay City yesterday.

“That plant-based movement is extraordinary,” he noted, “So the world's got so much smaller based on this social media platform, we get to understand what's happening on the east coast, the west coast, southern hemisphere. We get to understand what's happening across, you know, the UAE (United Arab Emirates). So even as far as like, in Iceland, we still get to hear, you know, what's the latest thing.”

According to him, it is very important for every aspiring chef to have his or her fingers on the pulse of the trends. He recommended dedicating time every week to study trends alone.

“So, you've got to study and there needs to be a sort of, you know, 60, 70 minutes every week where you really just don't to seek on what's happening in restaurants and what's the arc and excitement, but what's coming next is really important.”

There are certain fads and trends, however, that the highly-revered chef does not want to follow.

“The gimmick ones are the ones I pass on. Gimmick is when it starts getting a bit silly when they sort of insult the food as opposed to enhance it,” he explained.

While getting the latest scoop from other food content creators helps, he advised to also always learn things the traditional way.

“I go back to the time I spent in India… I went to spend three weeks cooking the most amazing vegetarian cuisine, and what that did for me and my team to sort of understand, you know, the essence of a great chickpea curry, chickpeas, you know, $2,” he narrated.

“I went to the source and so if you can do that through online messaging with YouTube and the platforms, and that's how you stay away from the sort of bad trends and get involved with the real current important longevity trends.”

