How Gordon Ramsay keeps body, health in ‘MasterChef’ shape amid angry memes

Gordon Ramsay with Abi Marquez at the "MasterChef" host's fan meet in Manila on January 20, 2025; some memes on the "Hell's Kitchen" host circulating in social media

MANILA, Philippines — You might have seen it in the memes – Gordon Ramsay has become a poster child for angry reactions while GIFs (Graphic Interface Format animations) recreate his famous “MasterChef” or “Hell’s Kitchen” lines to sound something like “The pork is still raw; it’s still singing ‘Hakuna Matata!’.”

But through all these rage, which he called as spurs of “passion,” plus all the food he eats (he confessed that he eats “like a horse” with three to four courses every night), one might wonder, what makes his blood pressure at bay and his body still in “MasterChef” form?

At his fan meet yesterday in Pasay City, the world-renowned culinary icon shared that the secret is in finding “a balance.”

“Twice a year, I have a date every six months or a trial,” he said of his regular commitment as a triathlete.

His next triathlon, he divulged, would be in Luxembourg.

“I had a beautiful swim here this morning… in the world, there'd always be a walk, a hike, a run or a quick bike ride,” he said.

“Training actually becomes therapeutic because you process everything and you need time away. And so that is crucial to find that balance and if you don't get that, you get consumed and then you can't think straight and you can't review it, so I stick to incredible triathlons, two (in) a year. That keeps me on point, disciplined.”

Spending time with his family is also just as important. He makes sure to keep track with what is going on in the lives of each of his six children.

“Family (members) are amazing, thank you, and we just spent the most beautiful Christmas together and so we have four amazing children and we were back for two more…” he narrated, crossing fingers that one of kids would turn out to become a soccer player since he was a professional football player before.

“So when you take time out from that busy zone, contemplate and refresh,” he stressed the importance of striking a balance between life and career – that, surely, deserves a new meme.

