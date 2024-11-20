Booksale closing down some branches, entering 'new chapter'

MANILA, Philippines — Popular local book store Booksale is closing down some of its branches as it embraces a "new chapter."

Booksale, through its chief executive officer Josh Sison, made the announcement on its social media pages as it thanked loyal patrons.

"While some of our branches are closing, we're excited to continue finding new and creative ways to make reading affordable and accessible as we have done for the past 35 years," Sison said.

He assured the public that the brand had many exciting plans ahead to be shared with everyone.

"Here's to the stories yet to be told and the adventures that await — both on the page and in the world beyond!" Sison ended.

A number of patrons flooded the company's social media post with words of gratitude and memories about the book store.

Many of them begged Booksale not to close down entirely given how pivotal the book store was to access to books and other reading material.

Booksale's nationwide branches sell new and used books for lower prices (in comparison to other book stores).

