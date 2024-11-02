'Brat' is Collins Dictionary word of the year for 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of British singer-songwriter Charli XCX will be dancing once again after Collins Dictionary announced its word of the year for 2024 is "brat."

Collins defines "brat" as "characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude." The word took a huge leap in popularity this year after Charli XCX used it as the name of her sixth album released last June.

"More than a hugely successful album, 'brat' is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and 'brat summer' established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life," Collins said.

"Channelling self-acceptance as well as rebelliousness, it’s a fitting word for 2024, a year when hedonism and anxiety have combined to form an intoxicating brew," it added.

The popularity of Charli XCX's album and its green cover was even seen in the Philippines with brat-inspired objects popping up like brat walls and a brat jeepney.

Shortlisted entries for 2024 word of the year included words born from Internet popularity, such as "delulu," "yapping," "brainrot," "rawdogging," and "romantasy."

Other shortlisted words were "supermajority," "anti-tourism," "looksmaxxing," and "era," the latter likely because of another artist, Taylor Swift, who has been staging her "Eras" tour around the world.

In 2023, Collins selected "AI" as its word of the year following the sudden growth of artificial intelligence, while Merriam-Webster chose "authentic."

